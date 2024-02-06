Media Advisory: Chrysler Will Unveil Innovative Electric Concept Car, Three Teaser Images to Preview Brand's Drive to All-electric Future

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chrysler will unveil a new, innovative concept car and is releasing the first of three teaser images that provide an advance look at one potential path of the brand's all-electric future.

Additional teaser images will be shared on Feb. 9 and Feb. 12, 2024.

The reveal of the forward-looking concept can be viewed online at chrysler.com on Feb. 13, 2024, starting at 5:01 a.m. ET.

WHAT: Reveal of new forward-looking Chrysler concept vehicle

WHERE: Reveal can be viewed online at chrysler.com

WHEN: Tuesday, February 13, starting at 5:01 a.m. ET

WHO: Chris Feuell, Chrysler brand chief executive officer, Stellantis

Chrysler Brand
The Chrysler brand has delighted customers with distinctive designs, craftsmanship, and advanced innovation and technology since the company was founded in 1925. Chrysler continues to build on that nearly 100-year legacy of creating ingenious products and technologies for mainstream customers, moving forward on an electrified transformation that will launch the brand's first battery-electric vehicle in 2025 and an all-electric portfolio in 2028.

The Chrysler Pacifica continues to reinvent the minivan, a segment Chrysler created 40 years ago. The Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid symbolizes the brand's electrification evolution, representing the first electrified minivan in the segment and achieving 82 MPGe, an all-electric range of 32 miles and a total range of 520 miles. Chrysler Pacifica delivers the most standard safety features and most advanced available all-wheel-drive system in its class and is also the most awarded minivan over the last seven years with more than 175 honors and industry accolades since its introduction as a minivan.

Chrysler is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

