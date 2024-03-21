MEDIA ADVISORY: Register for the Second Annual Freedom of Mobility Forum Live Digital Debate on April 3

AMSTERDAM, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The second annual Freedom of Mobility Forum, conceived by Stellantis and facilitated by a neutral third-party, will host an open digital debate featuring an international panel of global experts on Wednesday, April 3, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. EDT/2:30 p.m. CEST to discuss the critical question:"How will our planet accommodate the mobility needs of eight billion people?"

What to Know:

The second annual Freedom of Mobility Forum digital event is on April 3 at 2:30 p.m. CEST / 8:30 a.m. EDT.

Online research company YouGov will unveil results of an exclusive survey that aims to measure the appetite for change in mobility habits with respondents across five countries.

Viewers will have the opportunity to interact directly with the panelists throughout the program via three dedicated Q&A sessions.

Students from three leading universities - Brandeis University ( United States ), HEC Paris ( France ), and ENSA Kénitra ( Morocco ) – will challenge the debaters.

To register for the event, please use the following link: https://live.freedomofmobilityforum.org/register. For those unable to attend the live session, a recorded replay will be made available on the website.

To follow the event or share on social media, please use the hashtags: #FreedomOfMobilityForum or #FreedomOfMobility

About the Freedom of Mobility Forum

The Freedom of Mobility Forum, initiated by Stellantis and facilitated by a neutral third-party, is an international gathering of passionate problem-solvers committed to fact-based discussions that challenge the status quo, expand perspectives and identify how best to enable safe, affordable and sustainable freedom of mobility for a society facing the implications of global warming. For more information visit: freedomofmobilityforum.org.

Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA/ Euronext Milan: STLAM/ Euronext Paris: STLAP) is one of the world's leading automakers aiming to provide clean, safe and affordable freedom of mobility to all. It's best known for its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. Stellantis is executing its Dare Forward 2030, a bold strategic plan that paves the way to achieve the ambitious target of becoming a carbon net zero mobility tech company by 2038, while creating added value for all stakeholders. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

SOURCE Stellantis