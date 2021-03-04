MEDIA ADVISORY: Reveal of the All-new 2022 Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer Planned for March 11

The reveal will be streamed online and available for public viewing on the Wagoneer social media channels:

Wagoneer Wagoneer returns as a premium extension of the Jeep® brand while continuing its legacy as the original premium SUV. Building on a rich heritage of premium American craftsmanship while offering a new level of comfort, legendary 4x4 capability and customer service, Wagoneer forges a new path – one that defines the new standard of sophistication, authenticity and modern mobility. Offering a unique and premium customer service experience, Wagoneer delivers warm, capable, innovative and authentic vehicles with premium design cues and technology to a new, distinctive and successful array of customers. Combining these attributes with strong SUV credentials, the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer build on the original premium SUV by defining the next generation of an American icon. Stellantis offers a portfolio of brands and is a leading global automaker and mobility provider. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

For more information, please visit the Stellantis media site for North America at https://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com.

SOURCE Stellantis