MEDIA ADVISORY: SAS to unveil agentic AI and quantum in action at live virtual media briefing

Q&A to follow reveal of 2026 product news, real‑world deployments and research breakthroughs

DALLAS, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SAS INNOVATE -- Media are invited to register here for a live virtual briefing from data and AI leader SAS on April 28 at noon ET. Broadcast live from the company's flagship event, SAS Innovate, the briefing will offer a first look at the latest on SAS' agentic AI, copilots, and quantum in action.

SAS executives and technology experts will:

Reveal SAS' upcoming products and upgrades.

Share fresh research on quantum AI.

Highlight how customers are putting data and AI to work across industries to drive real value.

The briefing will conclude with a live Q&A, giving attending media direct access to SAS executives and subject matter experts.

For interview requests and attendance details, contact Jennifer James at [email protected].

Advance registration is recommended.

About SAS

SAS is a global leader in data and AI, helping organizations make confident decisions with AI they can trust. For decades, SAS has set the standard for delivering software that drives meaningful impact, incorporating deep industry expertise, transparency and governance. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.

SAS and all other SAS Institute Inc. product or service names are registered trademarks or trademarks of SAS Institute Inc. in the USA and other countries. ® indicates USA registration. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective companies. Copyright © 2026 SAS Institute Inc. All rights reserved.

Editorial Contact:

Jennifer James

[email protected]

919-531-0858

SOURCE SAS