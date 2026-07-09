SAS aces Chartis' 2026 fraud platform evaluation, best-in-class in every category

Named a Category Leader in enterprise fraud, payment fraud and fraud platforms, SAS earned best-in-class scores in 21 of 25 criteria – the most of any vendor evaluated

CARY, N.C., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chartis Research has once again named SAS a fraud solutions leader in its Enterprise and Payment Fraud Solutions, 2026: Quadrant Update. SAS earned Category Leader recognition in all three report quadrants: Enterprise Fraud Solutions, Payment Fraud Solutions and Fraud Platforms. The data and AI innovator also posted the most "best-in-class" scores among the 44 vendors evaluated overall, earning the distinction in 21 of Chartis' 25 evaluation criteria.

Chartis lauds SAS' unified #fraud platform connecting analytics, decisioning and operations across the risk life cycle. Post this Among 44 vendors, SAS earned the most best-in-class scores in Chartis' latest evaluation of the global fraud technology market.

Among the 34 platform providers evaluated, SAS alone earned best-in-class marks across every Fraud Platform category Chartis scored: integrations, workflow and case management, analytics, configurability, AI and GenAI functionality, and packaging and deployment.

Philip Mackenzie, Senior Research Principal at Chartis, underscored SAS' defining strengths: "SAS combines behavioral analytics, model development and management and decisioning with practical AI-assisted workflow development, model explainability and alert triage. This combination of analytical strength and operational focus continues to be a differentiator for SAS in the fraud technology market."

A "unified platform" to close AI-age fraud gaps

Chartis' recognition of SAS as a fraud technology leader comes as firms big and small race to keep pace with AI-charged schemes and scams, including threats amplified by generative and agentic AI. Many concede they are underprepared. In a recent cross-industry survey of over 700 anti-fraud professionals by the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE), only 7% said their organization is more than moderately prepared to fight AI-powered fraud.

The fraud survey's findings underscore a widening gap between AI-armed fraudsters and the institutions maneuvering to stop them. They also illustrate why, according to Chartis, institutions are moving away from fragmented fraud defenses and toward integrated, intelligence-driven ecosystems, precisely where SAS sets the bar.

In its SAS Vendor Spotlight, Chartis attributes SAS' fraud Category Leader trifecta to its "unified platform strategy that brings together fraud detection, analytics, orchestration, alert triage and case management across the customer and transaction life cycle."

View from the top: integrated, holistic, responsible

Rather than treating fraud as a series of disconnected use cases, Chartis credits SAS for delivering a "centralized environment for customer-centric decisioning and orchestration," allowing institutions to leverage shared intelligence and coordinated workflows across business lines and channels.

"A mule account, a manipulated payment and a compromised application can all be breadcrumbs signaling a coordinated attack," said Stu Bradley, Senior Vice President of Risk, Fraud and Compliance Solutions at SAS. "Connecting all the dots at once gives financial institutions a decisive edge in rooting out criminal activity.

"Chartis' recognition is significant validation of SAS' data and AI platform and the fraud solutions built on that foundation. Our fraud portfolio fights threats the way they actually show up – across channels and continuously – and with the speed, agility, governance and context defenders need to stay ahead of shifting, AI-accelerated tactics."

Chartis also credits SAS' "emphasis on governed AI adoption and transparent model management." Chartis notes that SAS allows organizations to develop, deploy and govern AI models within a controlled environment "while supporting explainability and model oversight." These guardrails help institutions promote operational accountability and regulatory alignment in parallel with their AI innovation – a critical factor as regulators demand more transparency from decisioning models and systems.

One platform, one view of risk across fraud and financial crime

Chartis also highlights SAS' support for the convergence of fraud and anti-money laundering (AML) capabilities, often called FRAML, as "a key differentiator." Chartis' Vendor Spotlight notes that, by enabling shared data, models and investigative workflows across fraud and financial crimes teams, SAS helps improve visibility into customer and transaction risk while also reducing the operational fragmentation that can come from managing fraud and AML as separate disciplines.

"Fraud and money laundering are increasingly connected views of risk," said Bradley. "Institutions that manage them in siloed systems, with separate data and workflows, are working harder than they need to, and still seeing less than they should. SAS' platform was developed to integrate financial firms' risk, fraud and compliance monitoring for one view of risk and far fewer blind spots."

Chartis' latest recognition shows SAS in a sweet spot to help banks, credit unions and other financial firms consolidate fragmented defenses into a "unified fraud management ecosystem that connects analytics, decisioning and operations across the full risk life cycle," and built on "enterprise-wide orchestration, real-time decisioning, advanced analytics and FRAML convergence within a flexible and scalable framework."

To read the full Chartis Vendor Spotlight on SAS and explore other recent analyst accolades across technologies and industries, visit SAS.com/analystviews.

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