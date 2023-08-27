MEDIA ADVISORY Updated Restoration Numbers for FirstEnergy Customers

AKRON, Ohio, Aug. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) utilities have restored power to nearly 91% of the 466,000 customers in Ohio and Pennsylvania who lost power after heavy thunderstorms, strong winds and tornados hit the area late last week.

As of this morning, 43,200 customers remain without service. More than 4,300 FirstEnergy employees, contractors and outside resources are working around the clock on the restoration effort.

Estimated restoration times have been updated for each electric company. The estimated restoration times represent when the majority of customers in an area are expected to have power restored. Many will have service restored prior to that time, based on the level of damage encountered in a particular area. Some of the remaining repairs will restore only a few customers at a time, which makes completing restoration a time-consuming process.

Updates by electric company:

The Illuminating Company: Approximately 164,900 customers in northeast Ohio lost power due to the storm, and 30,100 customers remain without service. Service is expected to be restored to the majority of customers as follows:

For updated information on power outages, FirstEnergy's storm restoration process and tips for staying safe, visit the 24/7 Power Center at www.firstenergycorp.com/outages. Customers who are without power can call 1-888-LIGHTSS (1-888-544-4877) or text OUT to 544487 to report their outage or click the "Report Outage" link on www.firstenergycorp.com.

