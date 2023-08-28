MEDIA ALERT: Equinix to Speak at Upcoming Investor Conferences

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the world's digital infrastructure company®, today announced that its executives will attend two upcoming investor conferences:

Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference on Wednesday, September 6 . Jon Lin , Executive Vice President and General Manager, Data Center Services, will present at 4:25 p.m. PT .

on . , Executive Vice President and General Manager, Data Center Services, will present at . 2023 RBC Capital Markets Global Communications Infrastructure Conference on Thursday, September 28 . Charles Meyers , President and CEO, will present at 1:00 p.m. CT .

The presentation will be made available via webcast on the Investor Relations section of the Equinix website at www.equinix.com/investors.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company®. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

SOURCE Equinix, Inc.