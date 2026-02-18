Media Alert From ParentSquare: Stronger Schools Start With Family and Community Engagement: A Live Webinar With Dr. Joe Sanfelippo

Award-winning former superintendent shares practical strategies to build authentic, lasting family and community partnerships that strengthen school culture and student success

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT: A no-cost, 60-minute webinar hosted by ParentSquare featuring Dr. Joe Sanfelippo, designed for district and school leaders seeking practical, sustainable ways to strengthen family and community engagement.

WHEN: Thursday, February 19, 2026, at 9:30 AM PT / 12:30 PM ET

WHO: Dr. Joe Sanfelippo, former superintendent, Fall Creek School District (WI); 2019 Superintendent of the Year; author & national K-12 education speaker; AASA 2026 keynote speaker.

REGISTER: https://parentsquare.zoom.us/webinar/register/3017706587873/WN_8Bgr-setTfiOxIdNickWbA

Family engagement isn't just another initiative, it's the foundation of thriving schools. When it's intentional and authentic, it strengthens relationships, amplifies positive school stories, and directly supports student success.

To help districts lead this work with confidence, ParentSquare will host a live, 60-minute webinar on February 19 featuring Dr. Joe Sanfelippo, one of the nation's most respected voices in educational leadership.

Dr. Sanfelippo is the award-winning former Superintendent of the Fall Creek School District (WI) and author of Hacking Leadership, One Minute Walk to Work, and Lead From Who You Are. Drawing on decades of experience shaping school culture, communication, and storytelling, he will share why family and community engagement is not an "extra" initiative, but a core driver of strong, connected schools.

Attendees will learn:

Why communication and narrative play a critical role in meaningful community and family engagement

Practical strategies for amplifying the positive stories happening in schools every day

Simple, actionable ways to help families feel informed, valued, and connected to their student's learning

Dr. Sanfelippo will share real examples, lessons learned, and proven approaches that strengthen partnerships between schools, communities, and families, without adding complexity or extra work.

This session is ideal for superintendents, district communications leaders, family engagement teams, principals, and district technology leaders committed to building connected school communities.

There is no cost to attend, but registration is required.

About ParentSquare

ParentSquare is the trusted leader in school-home engagement, helping K-12 districts nationwide reach every family with an award-winning, all-in-one communication platform. Reaching over 22 million students across the country, ParentSquare helps districts consolidate disconnected tools and outdated communication systems with personalized messaging, websites, forms, payments, and more—in one easy-to-use platform. With powerful features for achieving 100% contactability, two-way translation into 190+ languages, and purpose-built AI enhancements, ParentSquare empowers districts to invite every family to be involved in their student's education, no matter their home language or the device they use.



Recognized for growth and innovation by Inc. 5000, GSV 150, and more, ParentSquare was founded in 2011 in Santa Barbara, California. Learn more at parentsquare.com.

SOURCE ParentSquare