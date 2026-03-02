Media Alert From ParentSquare: Turning Pages with Posts - Growing Your Scholastic Book Fair with Strategic School Communication

WHAT: A no-cost, one-hour webinar hosted by ParentSquare in partnership with Scholastic for district communication leaders, principals, PTO leaders, and school teams looking to increase participation and fundraising results for their Scholastic Book Fair through strategic school-home communication.

WHEN: Wednesday, March 4, 2026, at 11:00 AM PT / 2:00 PM ET

WHO: Renee Ryon, Director of Communications and Public Relations, Dysart Public Schools (guest speaker), and representatives from ParentSquare and Scholastic.

REGISTER: https://parentsquare.zoom.us/webinar/register/6917718690072/WN_FlQvou13RbCf7QEJ7yzVsw#/registration

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For many school communities, the Scholastic Book Fair is a longstanding tradition that brings students and families together while raising critical funds for schools. Driving strong participation, however, requires more than enthusiasm. It takes clear, consistent communication across district, school, and PTO teams.

In this live webinar, attendees will hear real-world examples spanning district communications strategy to on-the-ground PTO coordination, highlighting how coordinated messaging helps engage families, streamline logistics, and increase participation without adding unnecessary complexity for staff.

Attendees will learn how to:

Build excitement before the fair begins

Reach families across email, text, app, websites, and social channels

Rally and organize parent volunteers with greater ease

Keep families informed before, during, and after the fair

Increase participation and maximize funds raised for their school

Participants will leave with actionable strategies they can apply immediately to their next Scholastic Book Fair. This session is ideal for district communications leaders, principals, PTO leaders, and school teams seeking to strengthen family engagement while simplifying coordination.

There is no cost to attend, but registration is required. A recording and companion resources will be shared with registrants following the event.

About ParentSquare

ParentSquare is the trusted leader in school-home engagement, helping K-12 districts nationwide reach every family with an award-winning, all-in-one communication platform. Reaching over 22 million students across the country, ParentSquare helps districts consolidate disconnected tools and outdated communication systems with personalized messaging, websites, forms, payments, and more—in one easy-to-use platform. With powerful features for achieving 100% contactability, two-way translation into 190+ languages, and purpose-built AI enhancements, ParentSquare empowers districts to invite every family to be involved in their student's education, no matter their home language or the device they use.

Recognized for growth and innovation by Inc. 5000, GSV 150, and more, ParentSquare was founded in 2011 in Santa Barbara, California. Learn more at parentsquare.com.

