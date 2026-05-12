ParentSquare Unveils Refreshed Brand for Next Chapter of Family Engagement

New visual identity reflects evolution from a school-home communications tool to the leading family engagement infrastructure that 22 million students and their families rely on across 42,000 schools

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ParentSquare, the leading family engagement infrastructure for K-12, today introduced a refreshed brand identity that reflects how schools and families connect today—and where the company is headed next.

ParentSquare Brand Refresh Video Speed Speed

For 15 years, ParentSquare has helped schools reach every family, regardless of language spoken or resources. What began as a better way to bridge communication gaps between school and home has grown into a unified platform for messaging, attendance, payments, forms, alerts, websites, and more. This spring, the company introduced ParentSquare Intelligence, embedding thoughtful AI and data intelligence across the platform to help schools communicate more effectively and strengthen connections with families.

"This refreshed brand represents the next chapter of ParentSquare," said Janelle Raney, Chief Marketing Officer at ParentSquare. "Schools need a single platform built around how families actually engage. Our new identity is grounded in the mission that has guided us from day one: to engage families, inspire collaboration, and champion school success."

The updated brand identity carries forward ParentSquare's rallying cry as a platform built for schools and designed for families. District and school partners will see the refreshed brand across ParentSquare's website, communications, and social channels beginning today, with mobile apps and product interface updates following this summer.

While the visual identity is evolving, ParentSquare's award-winning customer experience and functionality remain the same. The rollout is also timed to land between the close of the school year and the start of back-to-school season, giving district teams space to settle into the new look before their busiest weeks ahead.

The core elements of ParentSquare's brand refresh include:

New logo: A harmonious four-part icon that carries forward the spirit of the original ParentSquare logo while making it simpler, stronger, and more adaptable. Its four equal parts represent the same idea of connection at the heart of the original: the staff, families, students, and broader school communities ParentSquare brings into one place.

New color palette: A vibrant, modern palette of colors that reflect the people, products, and possibilities ParentSquare brings together. Designed primarily for digital applications and built to meet accessibility standards across the platform, the expanded range gives the brand room to flex across districts, classrooms, and experiences while remaining unmistakably ParentSquare.

Brand promise (unwavering): To be a school district's best ally in engaging every family.

Discover ParentSquare's refreshed brand and new website at www.parentsquare.com.

About ParentSquare

ParentSquare is the leading family engagement infrastructure helping K-12 districts nationwide reach every family with an award-winning, all-in-one communication platform. Reaching over 22 million students across the country, ParentSquare helps districts consolidate disconnected tools and outdated communication systems with personalized messaging, websites, forms, payments, and more—in one easy-to-use platform. With powerful features for achieving 100% contactability, two-way translation into 190+ languages, and purpose-built AI enhancements, ParentSquare empowers districts to invite every family to be involved in their student's education, no matter their home language or the device they use.

Recognized for growth and innovation by Inc. 5000, GSV 150, and more, ParentSquare was founded in 2011 in Santa Barbara, California. Learn more at parentsquare.com.

SOURCE ParentSquare