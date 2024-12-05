Media Alert: Jetstream Resort at Stone Oak Ranch Holding Ribbon Cutting December 11

GEORGETOWN, Texas, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT: Jetstream Resort at Stone Oak Ranch is marking the grand opening of their newly expanded facilities with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Hosted in partnership with Leander Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center, the event will feature a light lunch, guided tours of the resort, and giveaways.

WHO: All are welcome to attend, including current, past, or prospective guests, and community members.

WHEN: December 11, 2024 from 11am-1pm CST.

WHY: The property has undergone a significant expansion, adding 200 new RV spaces and 27 home spaces to accommodate more guests. The resort now features upgraded amenities including a lazy river, beer garden, outdoor cabanas, and enhanced pool. This ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrates these exciting additions, designed to elevate the guest experience and showcase the resort's commitment to providing exceptional accommodations.

HOW: Guests can RSVP HERE.

WHERE: Jetstream Resort at Stone Oak Ranch, 25101 Ronald Reagan Blvd, Georgetown, TX 78633.

About Blue Water:

Founded in 2002, Blue Water specializes in investing, developing, and managing RV resorts, campgrounds, hotels, and attractions. Blue Water's integrated approach to marketing, revenue management, and operations has quickly established itself as a hospitality industry leader. With dozens of resort-area properties in East Coast states from Maine to Florida, and new additions out west in Texas, Montana, and Oregon, the Blue Water family is committed to creating elite assets, delivering exceptional guest experiences, and enhancing the communities we serve. To learn more, visit BWDC.com. LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/blue-water-development-corp/ | Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BlueWaterDev/

