Media Alert: Learn about the Future of GovCon Contracts during Unanet-Facilitated Fireside Chat with the Defense Contract Audit Agency

DULLES, Va., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM for government contractors (GovCons), will facilitate a virtual conversation on Thursday, April 13 with the director of the Defense Contract Audit Agency (DCAA) who will share the agency's future direction and initiatives for 2023. The event is hosted by GovConWire.

The DCAA performs the vital responsibility of conducting contract audits for the Department of Defense, as well as many of the civilian agencies. As contracting activity continues to increase across the federal ecosystem, the DCAA has become more important than ever before.

When: 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. ET, Thursday, April 13, 2023

Where: The Fireside Chat will be virtual and organized by Executive Mosaic LLC. Interested participants can register for the free event through GovConWire at https://www.govevents.com/details/61818/fireside-chat-with-the-dcaa/.

Who: Terry Dilly, director, DCAA. Dilly is responsible for the operations of the entire agency, which operates under the direction, authority and control of the Assistant Secretary of Defense (Comptroller). As director, Dilly has decision-making authority on agency policy, resources and operations and manages an annual operating budget of approximately $650 million. Dilly is a member of the Information Systems Audit and Control Association and the American Society of Military Comptrollers Institute of Internal Auditors and holds the Financial Management, Level 3 Certification. Dilly has received numerous awards and recognitions for performance excellence throughout her career, including the Presidential Rank Award – Meritorious 2021 and the Civilian Service medal for Global War on Terrorism.

Rich Wilkinson is the senior industry director for GovCon marketing at Unanet. He spent more than eight years as a contracting officer with the Naval Air Systems Command and then 10 years in a variety of finance and accounting leadership positions at GovCon firms in the Washington, D.C. area. During that time, he implemented financial systems in 12 different business units of those companies and managed both financial operations and government contract compliance functions. He has spent the last 20 years in senior leadership roles with prominent GovCon software companies and service providers.

About the Defense Contract Audit Agency

DCAA is one of the largest government audit organizations consisting of a headquarters staff, three regional offices, a Field Detachment and four Corporate Audit Directorates with field audit branch, resident, and liaison offices in more than 300 locations throughout the United States and overseas. DCAA is composed of a staff of more than 4,000 personnel, 89% of whom are professional auditors.

About Unanet

Unanet is a leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions purpose-built for government contractors, architecture, engineering, construction, and professional services. More than 3,600 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, and accelerate business growth. All backed by a people-centered team invested in the success of your projects, people, and financials. For more information, visit www.unanet.com.

