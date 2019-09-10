Media Industry Veteran, Cordie DePascale, Joins PremiumMedia360 as Chief Strategy Officer

Throughout his career, DePascale has served in leadership positions in direct response, broadcast, and digital advertising technologies. He comes to Premiummedia360 from Mediaocean, where he was Senior Vice President, responsible for the Connect & Lumina Planning applications. In that position, he architected the company's 'Connect' integration platform to automate agency, seller, syndicated research and third-party ad tech workflows. Earlier in 2019, DePascale assumed product management responsibility for 'Lumina', Mediaocean's global media planning software. Prior to Mediaocean, DePascale worked at COREMedia.

"I am thrilled to join PremiumMedia360 as we lead media and advertising through transformations that are reshaping our industry and how work is done," said DePascale. "PremiumMedia360 is poised to automate and elevate advertising as broadcast and digital workflows blend, new infrastructures take hold, and standards emerge that will become the future of advertising."

"I don't think there is anyone more qualified to help lead the TV industry to a next generation smart data automated future. We are excited to have Cordie join our team," said John Bowser, CEO at PremiumMedia360. "Cordie's understanding of industry workflows and relationships with select 3rd-party companies will help us design and develop great new buy and sell side data and analytic tools".

About PremiumMedia360

PremiumMedia360, the leading advertising data automation company, provides seamless data synchronization, reconciliation and data connectivity between ad agencies and media company partners to deliver 100% pure data into any media management software.

Our intelligent, open-source data management platform, Guidance Intelligent Assistant (GIA) Cloud, integrates with all media software systems to synchronize advertising data, making it more reliable and error-free. Acting as your trusted source of data automation, GiaCloud automates and synchronizes 100% of the data flow between you and your TV media partners.

Many companies talk about data automation, but we have done it. As a result, our customers are more profitable and able to focus on what matters most — making informed strategic decisions, with transparent, reliable data — which increases revenue.

