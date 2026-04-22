Media Manufacturing Strategies to Reduce GMP Transition Risk, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain insight into how integrated custom media development and manufacturing can reduce risk from non-GMP to GMP. Attendees will learn ways to align early prototyping with GMP-compliant manufacturing to support regulatory readiness. The featured speaker will discuss approaches to protect proprietary formulations and strengthen long-term global supply continuity. The speaker will also share real-world examples showing how integrated strategies can improve flexibility and accelerate speed to market.

TORONTO, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reducing GMP Transition Risk with End-to-End Custom Media Manufacturing

Media manufacturing can become a major source of risk as programs move from early development into GMP production, especially when speed, consistency and regulatory readiness must all be maintained. This webinar explores an integrated approach to custom media manufacturing, guiding the transition from non‑GMP development to GMP production.

In media manufacturing, the move to larger-scale production often introduces new risks that can affect timelines, consistency and supply. The featured speaker will cover strategies for de-risking scale-up as programs move from early development to large-scale commercial supply, even under compressed timelines.

Attendees will gain practical insights into aligning non-GMP prototyping with GMP-compliant manufacturing to support regulatory readiness, protect proprietary formulations and maintain long-term supply continuity across global manufacturing sites. Real‑world examples will highlight how integrated manufacturing strategies enhance flexibility and accelerate speed‑to‑market.

Register for this webinar to learn how media manufacturing supports a smoother transition from development to GMP.

Join Albert Cheong, Sales Manager, Korea & Head of Media Development Lab, Lonza Bioscience Singapore, for the live webinar on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at 10am SGT/Singapore (11am JST/Japan).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Media Manufacturing Strategies to Reduce GMP Transition Risk.

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