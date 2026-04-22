Neuroscience Drug Development: How Novel Applications of AI Could Meaningfully Disrupt Traditional Development Strategies, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, see how AI can deliver practical value across the CNS trial journey today in eCOA, imaging and rater training. Attendees will gain insight into the role for AI-supported vocal biomarkers to augment and accelerate psychiatric drug development. The featured speakers will discuss the role for AI-enabled MADRS interview quality analysis for rater training and rater oversight during the conduct of psychiatric studies. Attendees will learn how comprehensive and responsible AI use throughout the imaging workflow enhances data quality, patient safety and unlocks new biomarkers for neuro-imaging trials. The speakers will share insights into the responsible use framework for development and deployment of AI in clinical trials, including training, validation, human oversight and awareness of the regulatory environment.

TORONTO, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuroscience trials require high-precision, sensitive endpoint measurements, yet sponsors often face challenges with subjective endpoints, rater variability, patient burden and time-intensive data analysis.

This webinar will explore how AI can help address these challenges across the neuroscience trial journey. When developed and applied responsibly, AI can improve data quality and precision, enhance consistency in clinical assessments across multiple sites and support the identification of additional data insights beyond human expert capabilities.

Clario's scientific and AI experts will share how AI-enabled solutions are being applied in neuroscience trials today, including novel vocal biomarkers, MADRS rater training and quality oversight and innovative imaging analysis methodologies. Attendees will leave with a clearer understanding of where AI can add meaningful value in CNS trials.

Register for this webinar to discover how AI can bring greater precision, insight and confidence to neuroscience trial execution.

Join experts from Clario, Todd Rudo (Moderator), MD, EVP, Chief Medical Officer; Mark Opler, PhD, Chief Research Officer, eCOA Neuroscience; Alex Boudreau, Director, AI; and Joël Schaerer, PhD, Senior Director, Imaging AI, for the live webinar on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, at 11am EDT (5pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Neuroscience Drug Development: How Novel Applications of AI Could Meaningfully Disrupt Traditional Development Strategies.

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