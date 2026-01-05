A Diamond is Forever Reports Jewelry Trends at the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards, natural diamonds took center stage with a refined confidence. From sun-warmed Desert diamonds to sculptural statement rings and heritage diamond timepieces, the red carpet reflected enduring elegance. Below are highlighted the key natural diamond jewelry trends that defined the night.

Desert diamonds

MEDIA RELEASE: NATURAL DIAMOND JEWELRY HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE 31ST ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS

Yellow diamonds emerged as one of the most distinctive trends of the evening, bringing warmth and depth to the red carpet. Often referred to as "Desert diamonds," these golden-hued stones offered a striking contrast to classic white diamonds while underscoring their natural rarity. Chase Sui Wonders embodied the trend in Tiffany & Co.'s iconic Bird on a Rock earrings, featuring a mix of yellow and white diamonds, paired with a yellow diamond ring. Justin Sylvester added a modern edge with a yellow diamond feather shaped brooch, while Keltie Knight leaned fully into the look wearing Martin Katz pear-shaped yellow diamond drop earrings alongside two yellow diamond rings, including a 5.33-carat oval diamond ring and a 4.11-carat cushion diamond ring.

Bold Diamond Earrings

Statement-making diamond earrings in a variety of circular shapes were a red carpet favorite, delivering high-impact sparkle. Chase Infiniti and Britt Lower both opted for large round diamond earrings from Messika and Tiffany & Co. respectively, with Lower opting for diamond and black enamel earrings from the brand's Jean Schlumberger's collection. Elle Fanning wore Cartier gold and diamond earrings that evoked classic glamour while Jessica Biel completed her look in Cartier jewelry, pairing oversized round diamond earrings with a statement ring and bracelets in yellow and white gold embellished with diamonds. Rose Byrne and Jessie Buckley tied for perhaps the largest earrings of the night, with Byrne choosing refined shoulder dusters from Messika and Jessie Buckley sporting a pair from Boucheron's Lavallière Diamants collection.

Diamond drop earrings also proved enduringly relevant. Amanda Seyfried chose Tiffany & Co. platinum drop earrings set with natural diamonds, while Sarah Snook wore Chopard diamond drop earrings totaling 11.39 carats, accented with emeralds. Kaley Cuoco added a contemporary twist in Pomellato's Nudo earrings, featuring 170 white diamonds, while Ego Nwodim opted for the largest pair of double diamond drop earrings of the night from Fred Leighton.

Diamond Watches

Diamond-set watches made a quiet but powerful statement, reinforcing the idea that fine jewelry and timekeeping are linked. Amanda Seyfried wore a Tiffany & Co. Archives diamond wristwatch, while Sarah Snook selected a watch from Chopard's L'Heure du Diamant collection, crafted in 18-karat white gold with a mother-of-pearl dial and 4.72 carats of natural diamonds.

Statement Rings

Rings took on a starring role, often styled solo or layered for maximum impact. Danielle Brooks wore no fewer than three statement rings from Chopard's Haute Joaillerie collection, while Jessica Biel paired a Cartier statement ring with diamond-embellished bracelets. Justine Lupe chose two statement diamond rings by Boucheron, and Kaley Cuoco wore Pomellato's Nudo ring featuring 86 natural diamonds. Teyana Taylor made a striking fashion statement with Tiffany & Co.'s Sixteen Stone diamond ring worn over a black glove. Additional standout pieces included Tyler James Williams' spinel ring by Simone Jewels, Wunmi Mosaku's Messika ring, matching her earrings and rivières necklace from the brand. Carl Clemons Hopkins was also dripping in diamonds, with four Versani NY rings.

SOURCE A Diamond is Forever