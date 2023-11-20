Media Tour With Danielle Gershkovich Sister of WSJ Reporter Evan Gershkovich, Monday, Dec. 4

News provided by

National Press Club

20 Nov, 2023, 11:01 ET

WASHINGTON, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 

News Advisory:

What:   

Satellite Media Tour (SMT) with Danielle Gershkovich (sister of WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich) and Paul Beckett of The Wall Street Journal.


When:   

Monday, Dec. 4 (interview slots available starting at 11 am Eastern.)


Where:   

Originating from the National Press Club studios.

Booking Information: Contact Melanie Ierardi (202-662-7592 or [email protected]) to arrange a window.

News hook: Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich will reach a milestone of  250 days in a Russian prison on Dec. 4. In March, Evan was arrested by Russia, simply for doing his job as a journalist. He has been wrongfully detained for more than six months, falsely accused of espionage - a charge the US government and the Journal vehemently deny. His sister, Danielle, will talk about the family's experience since Evan's unjust arrest and how 250 days is a difficult reminder of the personal toll of his situation. Paul Beckett of The Wall Street Journal will provide the latest on Evan's case and any extension of his detention or appeals.

BACKGROUND:

In March 2023, Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich was arrested by Russia while on a reporting trip and falsely accused of espionage, making him the first American journalist detained in Russia on such charges since the Cold War. Both the US government and the Journal vehemently deny the allegation. President Biden and news organizations around the world have joined the Journal in calling for Gershkovich's immediate release. Evan's pre-trial detention has been extended until at least Nov. 30.

Evan's arrest and wrongful detention is an attack on journalism and the free press. Such an attack has consequences not just for journalism and media but for governments and democracies around the world. Without press freedom there is no free society.

Evan was born and raised in New Jersey, the son of Soviet-born Jewish emigrés. He graduated from Bowdoin College in Maine in 2014. Before joining the Journal in January 2022, Evan was a reporter for Agence France-Presse and the Moscow Times. He was also a news assistant at the New York Times.

Call To Action:

  • Show your support for Evan by using the #IStandWithEvan hashtag on social media.

Biographical Information

Danielle Gershkovich is Evan's older sister and speaks out on his behalf, in order to help keep Evan's story front and center. She lives in Philadelphia. She has been interviewed by The Wall Street Journal, New York Times, CNN and NPR. She recently spoke, alongside her parents, during a media stakeout at the United Nations leading into the UN General Assembly. In October she was part of a successful media tour with appearances on Morning Joe, Voice of America, Al Jazeera, Reuters TV and local affiliates in Philadelphia, New York, Chicago, Portland, ME, and Hartford CT.

Paul Beckett is an assistant editor at The Wall Street Journal, focused on the efforts supporting Evan Gershkovich. He was most recently the WSJ's Washington Bureau Chief and has served in multiple overseas postings, including Hong Kong and India. Paul has spoken publicly on Evan's case extensively, both in-person and on-air.

Contact: Bill McCarren, 202-662-7534 for the National Press Club

SOURCE National Press Club

Also from this source

Press Club Statement on Recent Milestones For Reporters Assaulted By Law Police

Press Club Statement on Recent Milestones For Reporters Assaulted By Law Police

Following is a statement by Eileen O'Reilly, President of the National Press Club, and Gil Klein, President of the National Press Club Journalism...
National Press Club Leaders Call On USG To Raise Case of Yuyu Dong During Xi Visit

National Press Club Leaders Call On USG To Raise Case of Yuyu Dong During Xi Visit

Following is a statement from Eileen O'Reilly, president of the National Press Club and Gil Klein, president of the National Press Club Journalism...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Advocacy Group Opinion

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.