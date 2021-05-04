Mediafly Adds Sales Enablement Veterans to Board of Advisors

CHICAGO, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediafly, a leading sales enablement technology provider dedicated to interactive presentations, content management and value-based selling experiences, announced today the appointment of two board of advisors members, Mary Shea and Mark Ebert . Shea and Ebert bring a wealth of expertise to the company's board of advisors, providing valuable guidance on Mediafly's strategic direction and insights into the rapidly changing sales enablement space.

"The deep industry expertise Mary and Mark bring to the table is critical as we execute our product vision and grow our position in the market," said Carson Conant , CEO and founder of Mediafly. "Having worked closely with Mary and Mark for years, I've witnessed firsthand the tremendous impact they've had on the sales enablement category as a whole. They're joining us at a pivotal time of growth in our company's history, and they will play key roles in helping Mediafly transform the way sellers drive value and engagement with buyers."

Shea recently joined Outreach, a Seattle-based sales engagement platform, as vice president and global innovation evangelist to conduct research on the changing relationship between buyers and sellers, and to support businesses navigating today's increasingly complex sales technology landscape. Before joining Outreach, she was a leading B2B sales industry analyst at Forrester, advising Fortune 500 companies on the development and execution of effective sales strategies. Shea is also an advisory board member of Start-Out, a nonprofit organization focused on increasing the number, diversity and impact of LGBTQIA+ founders and business leaders.

"Mediafly's unwavering commitment to building a culture of talent, innovation and customer success fuels the company's continued growth," said John Evarts , president and COO of Mediafly. "With Mary and Mark joining the board of advisors, Mediafly will add another level of thought diversity and vision to the company's leadership team, ensuring that we can continue to deliver immediate results for our customers and further differentiate ourselves in the market."

Ebert is the senior vice president of sales at 6sense, a San Francisco-based account engagement platform, where he leads the company's sales, revenue operations and enablement teams. He's a veteran of the enterprise marketing, sales and advertising technology space, with more than 15 years of commercial experience helping companies achieve measurable revenue results. Under his leadership, 6sense has seen three consecutive years of 100%+ revenue growth. Prior to 6sense, Ebert led enterprise sales teams at Responsys, which Oracle Marketing Cloud acquired in 2014.

Today's news continues Mediafly's recent momentum led by a $25 million growth round of funding, which has allowed the company to invest in product innovation, bolster its market position and add exceptional talent to its workforce across all areas of the business. In addition to its funding round, G2 recognized Mediafly as a leader in five 2021 Spring Grid Reports in the sales enablement and digital asset management categories. Built In also named Mediafly to its list of 21 Chicago Companies to Watch in 2021 , and Crain's Chicago Business and Inc. 5000 recognized the company as a Best Place to Work for the fourth consecutive year and a Fastest Growing Company for the seventh consecutive year, respectively.

