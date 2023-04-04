Mediafly Names Mary Shea, Revenue Technology Visionary as Co-CEO

Appointment of Former Chief Evangelist of Outreach, Principal Analyst at Forrester, and Tech CRO signals Mediafly's commitment to industry leadership.

CHICAGO, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediafly , a leading provider of revenue enablement solutions , today announced the appointment of Mary Shea as co-CEO. Shea joins current CEO Carson Conant in advancing the company into its next phase of growth and innovation. This appointment is a significant milestone for Mediafly — a company that has quickly amassed one of the most complete and impactful portfolios of revenue solutions.

"I am thrilled to have Mary join us as co-CEO. I've known Mary for over a decade and have benefited immensely from her extensive knowledge of the revenue enablement landscape, her prescience in identifying the next big trend, and her vision for B2B buying and selling," said Carson Conant, Mediafly Founder and co-CEO . "Mary brings deep empathy for sellers' day-to-day challenges and a forward-leaning sensibility for the brand experience B2B companies need to create for buyers. She will be a force multiplier for the Mediafly team and our customers."

Shea adds decades of experience as a high-performing sales leader and product visionary, complementing Conant's entrepreneurial leadership and financial acumen — the result is an outstanding leadership duo. Mediafly is embracing the emerging co-CEO model at a dynamic time in today's technology and financial markets, where diverse competencies and perspectives as well as speed and agility, are more essential than ever.

Top brands, including PepsiCo, Nestle, Databricks, Honeywell, and Sealed Air, rely on Mediafly for its unmatched insights and integrated suite of solutions, including enterprise content management, revenue and conversation intelligence, value realization, coaching, deal management, and forecasting. While Mediafly's solutions are modular and can be purchased individually, customers are increasingly consolidating their tech stacks with Mediafly, ultimately reducing their revenue tech costs by 30% or more, while benefiting from improved revenue team performance.

"I've watched Mediafly for many years and always considered the company a hidden gem. Mediafly has grown organically and through acquisitions and has quietly compiled the most complete revenue enablement platform in the market — everything B2B teams need to successfully navigate today's complex buying journey," said Shea. "With this push towards a unified revenue enablement platform, it's time for Mediafly to step out of the background and help more B2B organizations create confident sellers who can deliver efficient predictable revenue. I'm hitting the ground running — if you want to improve seller effectiveness, buyer engagement, or consolidate your tech stack, take a fresh look at Mediafly."

Shea has been one of the leading voices in sales tech for more than a decade, credited with helping shape the sales technology marketplace and specific categories therein. As Chief Evangelist at Outreach and Principal Analyst at Forrester, she worked with executives at many of the world's leading brands helping them devise and implement sales strategies to succeed in today's dynamic market. In addition to conducting original research, Shea is regularly featured in podcasts and in publications, including The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, Business Insider, and CIO Magazine, where she talks about leadership, technology trends, and best practices for creating diverse, equitable, and inclusive B2B sales organizations.

Shea joins Mediafly following 15 months of innovation and growth. In 2022, Mediafly acquired and integrated leading revenue intelligence platform InsightSquared, conversation intelligence provider ExecVision, and talent intelligence provider Aptology — creating Revenue360 , the industry's most complete revenue enablement platform.

To learn more about Mediafly and the Future of Revenue Enablement, check out Shea's blog, Lights, Camera, Action: Mediafly Sets The Stage For Category Leadership .

About Mediafly:

Mediafly is the revenue enablement company market-facing teams rely on to plan, predict, coach, and engage at the highest levels. Our integrated platform empowers sellers to lead with value, managers to coach at scale, leaders to forecast with confidence — and buyers to interact through personalized, content experiences. In today's complex, unpredictable market, top revenue teams worldwide, including PepsiCo, Nestle, Databricks, Honeywell, and Sealed Air, turn to Mediafly to accelerate pipeline growth and close more deals faster. To learn more, visit www.mediafly.com.

SOURCE Mediafly