MediaHub Selects Scality RING Software-Defined Storage as the Durable, Efficient, Easy-to-Manage Foundation for its Services Platform

"Enterprises worldwide are contending with an accelerated pace of digital transformation where reliable and flexible IT infrastructure could be the difference between winning and losing customers," said Alan Sweeney, MediaHub's Chief Executive Officer. "Recently, MediaHub was looking to replace a couple of existing storage arrays with a solution which was more durable, more efficient and required less maintenance. We also wanted to be able to offer a number of new services to the market, which would require a modern, software-defined approach to storage. Our new storage array needed to be able to compete with cloud economics at scale, have geo-protection to improve the overall availability of the system, be resistant to site failure and reduce the overhead of the active stand-by storage model. This solution we found is Scality RING."

"The RING provides true transformative innovation, with a fundamentally different way to store and manage data, transcending the limitations of storage appliances and NAS," continued Sweeney. "Also, Scality RING software-defined storage delivers the enormous scalability that other architectures simply cannot and it runs on standard x86 servers, with no hardware lock-in, or lengthy hardware validation cycles - delivering the key advantages of cloud-hosted storage. For MediaHub, this is the future of our data management."

Software-defined Scality RING object storage turns any standard x86 server into highly-expandable storage. It scales without limits and guarantees 100 percent availability—all while reducing cost by as much as 90 percent compared to legacy systems. Scality RING is deployed by more than 200 petabyte-scale customers around the world. It features native file protocols and high-fidelity AWS S3 API, data encryption, volume and bucket data protection, data-restorative versioning, extended location control for data sovereignty, and geo-replication for disaster recovery for customers requiring ironclad data protection.

About Scality

Scality builds the most powerful storage tools to make data easy to protect, search and manage anytime, on any cloud. We give customers the freedom and control necessary to be competitive in a data driven economy. Recognized as a leader in distributed file and object storage by Gartner and IDC, we help you to be ready for the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution.

Let us show you how. Follow us on Twitter @scality and @zenko. Visit us at www.scality.com.

About MediaHub

MediaHub Australia is a joint venture company established by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) and the WIN Television Network (WIN TV). MediaHub Australia is a large-scale, multi-client digital media, play-out and distribution facility, currently delivering over 300 channels to the Australian metropolitan and regional markets.

Learn more at www.mediahubaustralia.com.

