Media.Monks Launches AI Solution Monks.Flow at CES 2024

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- S4Capital's operating brand Media.Monks, a digital-first, data-led, advertising and marketing services company, has launched Monks.Flow , an AI-centric professional managed service. Launched at CES 2024, Monks.Flow will streamline how humans and machines interoperate. Monks.Flow offers intelligent solutions for marketing activities packed with pre-tested pipelines that automate processes and connect talent trained in AI, the latest AI tools, enterprise software, and microservices into efficient, automated workflows.

According to Forrester's report, "Predictions 2024: Artificial Intelligence," 84% of AI decision-makers said their executives are ready to adopt genAI, and 60% of workers will use their own AI to perform their tasks.

Monks.Flow is a proprietary artificial intelligence suite for marketers. The platform-agnostic environment is designed to work across an organization's existing tech stack and is built around the unique needs of the enterprise. Marketers can achieve the following benefits for their business:

Reduce costs - Make marketing workflows more efficient, effective and experience-driven with synthetic media that maximizes quantity and manages cost.

- Make marketing workflows more efficient, effective and experience-driven with synthetic media that maximizes quantity and manages cost. Integrate - De-silo the organization by connecting and automating tools, people and processes.

- De-silo the organization by connecting and automating tools, people and processes. Build business intelligence - Make informed decisions through live data streams, ensuring adaptability to shifts in tech, culture and audience needs.

- Make informed decisions through live data streams, ensuring adaptability to shifts in tech, culture and audience needs. Maximize impact - Reach new audiences, drive business outcomes and deliver new growth.

As a consultative AI partner, Media.Monks helps brands lead in the new economy and become AI-first by deploying bespoke solutions. Uninhibited by traditional agency silos, Media.Monks' in-house team of data scientists, machine learning engineers, and creatives have deep roots in AI and ML technology and have consistently championed its integration and application to pioneer the new commercial model for the marketing and advertising industry. Media.Monks brings together proven workflows and integration know-how to answer brands' most pressing commercial needs.

About Media.Monks

Media.Monks is the global, purely digital operating brand of S4Capital plc. Since 2021, Media.Monks has combined diverse solutions—media, data, social, platforms, studio, experience, brand and technology services—to serve as a consultative partner integrating systems and workflows that deliver unfettered content production, scaled experiences and data science fueled by AI and the industries very best talent and teams.

Media.Monks was named a Contender in The Forrester Wave™: Global Marketing Services. It has earned a constant presence on Adweek's Fastest Growing lists (2019-23), ranks among Cannes Lions' Top 10 Creative Companies (2022-23), and earns continual inclusion in AdExchanger's Programmatic Power Players (2020-23). It has also been named Adweek's first AI Agency of the Year (2023), has earned the title of Webby Production Company of the Year (2021-23), won a record number of FWAs, and a spot on Newsweek's Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces 2023.

About S4Capital

S4 Capital plc (SFOR.L) is the tech-led, new age/new era digital advertising, marketing and technology services company, established by Sir Martin Sorrell in May 2018.

Our strategy is to build a purely digital advertising and marketing services business for global, multinational, regional, and local clients, and millennial-driven influencer brands. This will be achieved by integrating leading businesses in three practices: Content, Data&digital media and Technology Services, along with an emphasis on 'faster, better, cheaper, more' execution in an always-on consumer-led environment, with a unitary structure.

Victor Knaap, Wesley ter Haar, Christopher S. Martin, Scott Spirit and Mary Basterfield all joined the S4 Capital Board as Executive Directors. The S4 Capital Board also includes Rupert Faure Walker, Paul Roy, Daniel Pinto, Sue Prevezer, Elizabeth Buchanan, Naoko Okumoto, Margaret Ma Connolly, Miles Young and Colin Day.

The Company now has approximately 8,550 people in 32 countries with approximately 70% of revenue across the Americas, 20% across Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 10% across Asia-Pacific. The longer-term objective is a geographic split of 60%:20%:20%. Content currently accounts for approximately 60% of revenue, Data&digital media 30% and Technology Services 10%. The long-term objective for the practices is a split of 50%:25%:25%.

Sir Martin was CEO of WPP for 33 years, building it from a £1 million 'shell' company in 1985 into the world's largest advertising and marketing services company, with a market capitalisation of over £16 billion on the day he left. Prior to that Sir Martin was Group Financial Director of Saatchi & Saatchi Company Plc for nine years.

