Sneha Ghosh Joins S4 Capital's Monks as EVP Data, NAMER

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Monks—the global, digital-first, data-driven, unitary operating brand of S4 Capital plc—has appointed long-time data visionary Sneha Ghosh as EVP Data, NAMER to accelerate the development of sophisticated data modeling across the company's marketing services solutions. Sneha joins the company to lead the North American data team and will report to Bryan Sherman, EVP, Head of NAMER Media and Data at Monks.

Monks has appointed long-time data visionary Sneha Ghosh as EVP Data, NAMER to accelerate the development of sophisticated data modeling across the company’s marketing services solutions.

Ghosh brings more than 15 years of experience turning data into strategic impact for Fortune 500 brands including Levi Strauss & Co., Microsoft, General Mills, ExxonMobil, American Express, Charles Schwab, and Sony in her previous roles at UM Worldwide and Starcom Mediavest Group.

In her new role at Monks, Sneha will connect the power of data to brand outcomes and business growth, developing data-driven and AI-enabled integrated solutions for Monks' clients. Sneha will help advance the data practice across Monks' integrated offerings of marketing intelligence, creation and orchestration. Sneha's appointment reflects Monks' strategic vision to bridge the gap between data and creative for forward-thinking, agile, AI-powered brands.

In addition to providing data counsel for Monks' key clients across the North American region, Sneha will advance the integration and development of Monks' AI orchestration solution, Monks.Flow. Working as part of the Media and Data team at Monks, Sneha will help the company integrate and lead talented teams with deep subject-matter expertise, and deliver solutions that are built for the modern age of marketing.

"I'm thoroughly impressed by Monks' forward-thinking approach," said Sneha Ghosh, EVP Data, NAMER at Monks. "The industry is at a pivotal moment of AI-powered transformation and there has never been a more important time to build future-forward data solutions rooted in tangible client outcomes. I am excited to bring my experience to a team where craft meets ambition."

"We're thrilled to welcome Sneha to the team," said Bryan Sherman, EVP, Head of NAMER Media and Data at Monks. "Sneha is that rare hybrid who speaks the language of engineers and quants but can also sit at the table with CIOs and CMOs to put forth integrated data solutions that will drive business outcomes for our clients."

About Monks

Monks is the global, digital-first, data-driven, unitary operating brand of S4 Capital plc. With a legacy of innovation and specialized expertise, Monks combines an extraordinary range of global Marketing and Technology Services to redefine how brands interact with the world. Through Monks.Flow, its flagship AI ecosystem for marketing orchestration, Monks transforms marketing into a growth engine, collapsing timelines and connecting brands to culture in real time. By deploying bespoke intelligent agents across disciplines and delivering culturally relevant, high-impact creative and digital solutions, Monks solves key critical business challenges across the entire brand enterprise to help brands sustain long-term impact.

Monks was named a Contender in The Forrester Wave™: Global Marketing Services, ranks among Cannes Lions' Top 10 Creative Companies (2022-24) and remains the only partner featured in AdExchanger's Programmatic Power Players list every year (2020-24). Named Adweek's first AI Agency of the Year (2023) and The One Show's inaugural AI Pioneer Organization, Monks was also awarded Business Intelligence Group's 2025 Excellence in Artificial Intelligence Award in both the Organizational and AI Product categories. As a trusted partner to cutting-edge innovators in tech, Monks earned titles such as Optimizely Experimentation Partner of the Year (2025), runner-up for the Adobe Firefly Partner Award (2024), and Workato's AI Visionary Customer Impact Award (2024). Additionally, Monks achieved a record-breaking number of FWAs and continues to hold the most of any partner.

About S4 Capital

S4Capital plc (SFOR.L) is the tech-led, new age/new era digital advertising, marketing and technology services company, established by Sir Martin Sorrell in May 2018.

Our strategy is to build a purely digital advertising and marketing services business for global, multinational, regional, and local clients, and millennial-driven influencer brands. This will be achieved by integrating leading businesses in two synchronised Practices: Marketing Services and Technology services, along with an emphasis on 'faster, better, cheaper, more' execution in an always-on consumer-led environment, with a unitary structure.

The Company now has approximately 6,500 people in 33 countries with approximately 80% of net revenue across the Americas, 15% across Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 5% across Asia-Pacific. The longer-term objective is a geographic split of 60%:20%:20%. Marketing Services accounted for approximately 90% of net revenue, and Technology Services 10%. The longer term objective is a practice split of 75%:25%.

Sir Martin was CEO of WPP for 33 years, building it from a £1 million 'shell' company in 1985 into the world's largest advertising and marketing services company, with a market capitalisation of over £16 billion on the day he left. Prior to that Sir Martin was Group Financial Director of Saatchi & Saatchi Company Plc for nine years.

Media Contact

Sarah Murray

[email protected]

SOURCE Monks