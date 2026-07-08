Medianet Becomes First Partner to Integrate TVEyes Premium Media Player

FAIRFIELD, Conn., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Medianet, Australia's leading media intelligence and communications platform, today announced it has become the first partner to integrate the new TVEyes Premium Media Player, bringing enhanced broadcast and podcast monitoring capabilities to communications professionals across Australia.

TVEyes x Medianet

The integration represents the latest evolution of the longstanding partnership between Medianet and TVEyes, expanding the media intelligence experience available to customers through a more streamlined and intuitive platform for discovering, analyzing and sharing media coverage.

Designed to simplify how users engage with media content, the TVEyes Premium Media Player represents the most advanced and comprehensive media monitoring player ever developed by TVEyes. Building on the company's longstanding leadership in broadcast monitoring technology, it combines powerful search, navigation, clipping and sharing capabilities with an enhanced viewing experience, helping communications teams quickly identify relevant coverage, evaluate its impact and share insights with stakeholders.

As the first partner to deploy the new player, Medianet is providing customers with earlier access to innovations that make media monitoring more efficient and actionable. The enhanced experience supports communications professionals in tracking influential conversations, measuring earned media performance and responding more effectively to breaking developments.

"Media intelligence is most valuable when it helps organizations move quickly from information to action," said Amrita Sidhu, Managing Director of Medianet. "Through this market leading partnership, we get to strengthen our ability to deliver timely, relevant and actionable media insights to customers across Australia. By making it easier to discover, analyze and share influential broadcast and podcast coverage, we're helping communications teams respond faster, demonstrate impact and make better-informed decisions."

Built on TVEyes' global monitoring infrastructure and extensive archive of broadcast and podcast content, the Premium Media Player is the latest evolution of the company's media playback technology. Delivering TVEyes' most comprehensive media viewing experience to date, it provides a consistent interface across media sources while supporting the speed and flexibility required by today's communications teams.

"We're proud to have Medianet as the first partner to integrate our Premium Media Player, the most advanced and comprehensive media monitoring player TVEyes has ever developed," said Daren Benzi, Chief Commercial Officer at TVEyes. "We look forward to continuing our work together to help organizations gain greater value from the media insights that shape business and drive public conversations."

The integration is available immediately to Medianet customers and marks the first deployment of the TVEyes Premium Media Player within the company's global partner ecosystem.

About Medianet

Medianet is Australia's leading media intelligence and communications platform, helping organizations connect with journalists, monitor media coverage and measure the effectiveness of their communications programs across Australia and New Zealand.

About TVEyes

TVEyes is a global media intelligence company that transforms broadcast and podcast content into actionable insights. Through advanced monitoring, search and analytics capabilities, TVEyes helps organizations understand, measure and respond to the conversations that influence brands, industries and public opinion.

SOURCE TVEyes