MediaPET.ai Adds Chat-Enabled Interface Making AI Video Content Creation Mobile-Friendly

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaPET.ai today announced the release of version 2.0 of their platform, featuring the first chat-enabled interface for AI video content creation. The new interface greatly advances AI video making the first platform to be truly mobile friendly. The company also introduced new content creation modes for short-form movies and spokesperson videos, further expanding its comprehensive all-in-one AI video platform.

With the new chat functionality, users can now interact with the interface in a manner similar to that of interacting with platforms such as ChatGPT. The chat interface is highly structured around a project and not just a video clip, walking the user through the content creation process in stages designed to provide a comprehensive end-to-end solution. The new chat interface also facilitates instructions that process edits across scenes, so that users can make a change that will apply to all scenes in the project. No other platform can currently facilitate edits in this way.

The new rollout also offers three new modes: ads, short-form movies and a story mode, building on the platforms existing strength as an ad creator. The platform's AI enables the creation of spokesperson videos for user generated content using either user-uploaded photos or AI-generated characters. These videos can also facilitate rich demo segments, generated from a single photo of the product.

"Version 2.0 is a game-changing release adding new features that further differentiate MediaPET," said Dr. Duane Varan, CEO of MediaPET. "The chat feature makes AI video content creation easier than ever and mobile friendly. And the spokesperson mode radically advances UGC creation – particularly with its demo features that allow you to truly highlight the product in use."

Available to all users starting at $24.99 per month; the feature is now live and ready for use. View an example of the new offering here.

To learn more or request a demo, visit www.mediapet.ai .

About MediaPET

MediaPET was developed by MediaScience as a tool to help with concept testing for ads - which is an area that has long suffered because existing methods (e.g. animatics) are poor predictors of ad success. MediaScience has a software division with strong experience (over ten years) of building AI solutions. Once MediaPET was created and validated, it was clear that it had a larger market - particularly for small business, independent digital marketing agencies and AI content creators - and decided to spin it out as a new company.

