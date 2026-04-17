MediaPET.ai Introduces a New Way to Create Video: From Editing to Directing with AI

Version 2.1 replaces timeline-based editing with an AI collaborator that understands and executes across an entire video project—making it the easiest way to create AI video

NEW YORK, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaPET.ai today announced the release of MediaPET 2.1, introducing a fundamentally new approach to video creation—one that moves beyond traditional editing and into real-time collaboration with AI.

For decades, video production has been built around the same model: timelines, clips, tracks, and manual edits. Even the latest AI tools largely replicate this workflow, requiring users to generate and adjust content scene by scene. MediaPET 2.1 changes that model entirely.

Instead of editing video, creators can now direct it—working with an AI system that understands the entire project and executes changes across it through natural interaction.

"With MediaPET 2.1, we're not just adding voice to video editing," said Dr. Duane Varan, CEO of MediaPET.ai. "We're replacing the editing model itself. Creators no longer have to work clip by clip—they can simply express what they want, and the system carries it out across the whole project."

At the core of MediaPET 2.1 is a new agentic AI system that maintains context across an entire video and collaborates with users throughout the creative process. Rather than issuing isolated prompts, creators engage in an ongoing dialogue—refining, iterating, and directing their video in real time.

For example, instead of manually adjusting individual scenes, a creator can simply say:

"Make the main character's shirt red across all scenes."

MediaPET applies the change consistently across the entire project—eliminating repetitive edits and common continuity issues.

The platform can also respond to higher-level creative direction, such as pacing, tone, or style, and can suggest improvements as the project evolves—bringing a level of collaboration previously only possible with a human editor.

MediaPET 2.1 extends this experience to voice, allowing creators to direct their videos conversationally from any device, including smartphones. This makes it possible to manage the entire production process—from ideation to final refinement—without timelines, complex interfaces, or desktop software.

By removing the mechanics of editing and replacing them with simple direction, MediaPET 2.1 makes high-quality AI video creation faster, more intuitive—and the easiest it has ever been.

The result is a shift from manual editing to intent-driven creation, where users focus on what they want to achieve rather than how to technically execute it.

MediaPET 2.1 is now available, with subscription plans starting at $9.99 per month and a free 7-day trial currently on offer.

For more information, visit MediaPET.ai.

About MediaPET

MediaPET was developed by MediaScience as a tool to help with concept testing for ads - which is an area that has long suffered because existing methods (e.g. animatics) are poor predictors of ad success. MediaScience has a software division with strong experience (over ten years) of building AI solutions. Once MediaPET was created and validated, it was clear that it had a larger market - particularly for small business, independent digital marketing agencies and AI content creators - and decided to spin it out as a new company.

Media Contact:

Derek Caswell

913-363-6331

[email protected]

SOURCE MediaPET.ai