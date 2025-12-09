MediaRadar Delivers a Complete View of Sports Advertising: Now Covering 25 Regional Sports Networks

Connecting local viewership and ad spend to national and streaming insights so teams can see where brands are investing across markets.

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaRadar today announced the expansion of its sports advertising coverage to include an extended slate of regional sports networks (RSNs), enabling advertisers, agencies, and publishers to see an even more complete picture of where sports advertising is happening across national broadcast, local linear RSNs, and exclusive live-streaming platforms.

The expanded coverage, now totaling 25 RSNs within MediaRadar's Video Everywhere universe, closes an important blind spot for sports advertisers and publishers by connecting local, linear sports inventory to the company's existing national and streaming sports intelligence. This expansion provides a unified view of sight, sound, and motion that harmonizes cross-channel sports ad activity across every screen.

"Local and regional sports inventory remains essential to franchise economics and to local sponsors," said Jay Nielsen, Product VP at MediaRadar. "By folding RSNs into our market intelligence fabric, we're giving the industry the ability to compare local linear, national broadcast and streaming placements side-by-side — the kind of clarity that drives smarter planning and more confident conversations with partners and buyers."

Why RSN Coverage Matters Now

Regional Sports Networks carry a meaningful share of local sports viewership and ad spend, and they play a distinct role alongside streaming and national broadcast. Localized channels remain the primary home for many local team broadcasts. For advertisers looking to reach New England Patriot or Boston Celtics fans, having coverage into NBC Sports Boston's advertisers spend, creative, and occurrences gives a leg up on the competition.

Beyond steady viewership, RSNs are also the staging ground where brands place big bets on regional promotions and limited-time offers (LTOs) that are exclusive to local areas — think holiday sales from regional dealers or city-specific quick-service restaurant promos like McDonald's McRib campaign. These high-impact, market-specific campaigns often drive direct response and require precise DMA-level targeting and measurement. MediaRadar's ability to track this activity ensures those local investments and their creative execution are visible and comparable to national and streaming efforts.

What This Delivers for Customers

With RSNs included, MediaRadar customers will be able to:

Track spend and creative across local linear RSNs and connect it to national and streaming buys , surfacing where brands allocate dollars at the DMA and hyper-local level.





Compare creative strategy and frequency across screens, so marketers and sellers can identify where messaging differs by platform and where local sponsorships complement national campaigns.





Surface and quantify regional promotions and LTOs exclusive to local markets, enabling advertisers to see which brands are making concentrated local investments, measure creative and spend effectiveness, and optimize allocation between local RSN buys and national/streaming strategies.





Defend and grow revenue for publishers by quantifying local vs. national advertiser presence and identifying cross-sell opportunities between RSN inventory and CTV/streaming packages.





by quantifying local vs. national advertiser presence and identifying cross-sell opportunities between RSN inventory and CTV/streaming packages. Make decisions from harmonized data — MediaRadar's Video Everywhere architecture already harmonizes more than 35 million creative assets and $280 billion in media spend; the RSN expansion brings local linear into that same taxonomy and analytical framework.

Built on the Same Marketing Intelligence that Powers Video Everywhere

The RSN expansion is part of MediaRadar's larger Video Everywhere strategy — an approach that connects CTV, linear and social video into a single source of truth so marketers can "see clearly, move faster, and act with confidence across every screen." MediaRadar brings proprietary creative intelligence, deep spend modeling and cross-channel harmonization to sports advertising to give teams both tactical and strategic advantage.

"Our goal is simple: a single, reliable view of sports advertising no matter where fans are watching," said Nielsen. "Adding RSNs completes a crucial piece of that puzzle — local linear is where many season-long sponsorships and community relationships live, and marketers need that data to make smarter tradeoffs between national, streaming and regional buys."

Availability and Next Steps

RSN data is available through MediaRadar's Marketing Intelligence product suite to both current and new customers. The fully harmonized 25-network RSN dataset is accessible within platform dashboards and downloadable reports, enabling cross-market analysis and the ability to align local linear activity with national reporting and exclusive sports streaming intelligence.

About MediaRadar

MediaRadar equips marketing, sales, and analytics leaders with the intelligence they need to stay ahead. Our platform delivers always-on, AI-enabled Creative, Competitive, Commercial, and Market Intelligence—spanning ad strategy, media spend, creative assets, and brand messaging across 30+ media channels and five million brands.

With deep insights into more than 35 million ad and campaign assets and $280 billion in media spend, MediaRadar provides a single, interoperable source of truth that plugs seamlessly into enterprise analytics and AI systems. The result: faster, cleaner, and more actionable intelligence that drives competitive advantage

