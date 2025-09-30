MediaRadar Expands Into Live Streaming Sports to Power Smarter Advertising in $100B Market

First-to-market technology tracks ad creative and spend across Netflix, Amazon Prime, YouTube, and more—helping advertisers and media companies to optimize live sports advertising.



NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaRadar, the industry-leading Marketing Intelligence platform, today announced a major expansion into Live Streaming Sports—delivering weekly tracking of ad spend and creative across exclusive streaming coverage. As more than $30 billion in media rights shift from linear to connected TV (CTV), MediaRadar offers comprehensive tracking of CTV sports ad spend, creative, and category activity driving the evolution of sports advertising.

According to MediaRadar's recent research, advertisers are extending their investments well beyond traditional Super Bowl advertising. Spend is growing across the NFL, NBA, MLB, and college football, as well as on new marquee moments like Black Friday and Christmas Day football and mid-season basketball tournaments. At the same time, CTV platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube are reshaping the sports advertising ecosystem.

MediaRadar's live streaming sports coverage enables clients to:

Track ad strategy and spend: Monitor campaigns across leagues, teams, and events on Netflix, Amazon Prime, YouTube, Hulu, and other CTV platforms.





Monitor campaigns across leagues, teams, and events on Netflix, Amazon Prime, YouTube, Hulu, and other CTV platforms. Connect the dots: Link sports ad strategies to cross-media campaigns through MediaRadar's Marketing Intelligence platform, covering $280B+ in spend, 30 channels, and 35M creative assets.





Link sports ad strategies to cross-media campaigns through MediaRadar's Marketing Intelligence platform, covering $280B+ in spend, 30 channels, and 35M creative assets. Gain market clarity: Access fresh weekly signals on spend, creative, and media mix—turning massive datasets into actionable intelligence.

With this expansion, advertisers can track live sports advertising across leagues and throughout the season, showing exactly where ad dollars are landing and what creative is running.

"Advertisers are betting big on live sports, competing fiercely for limited ad space," said Jay Nielsen, VP of Product at MediaRadar. "With major events like YouTube's record-breaking NFL broadcast in Brazil and Netflix's Christmas Day game inventory selling out almost instantly, we knew we wanted to give our clients the visibility they need on CTV spend, strategy, and creative to move with confidence as the market evolves."

The new solution expands MediaRadar's capabilities across its four business units:

Competitive Intelligence: Benchmark league and team ad trends and identify brands growing live streaming and CTV spend.





Benchmark league and team ad trends and identify brands growing live streaming and CTV spend. Commercial Intelligence: Spot new advertisers and categories investing in live sports across streaming and CTV platforms.





Spot new advertisers and categories investing in live sports across streaming and CTV platforms. Creative Intelligence: Track investments and executions in live sports across marquee events and sports leagues.





Track investments and executions in live sports across marquee events and sports leagues. Market Intelligence: Understand macro shifts fueling sports advertising growth on connected TV and streaming.

To explore trends in live streaming sports in greater depth, MediaRadar will host a free webinar: State of the Industry: Navigating the Seismic Shift in Sports Advertising on October 14 at 1:00 p.m. ET. Led by Jay Nielsen, VP of Product at MediaRadar, the webinar will unpack the latest insights from Sports Ad Intelligence and examine how advertisers can adapt strategies as live sports accelerate into streaming.

About MediaRadar

MediaRadar equips marketing, sales, and analytics leaders with the intelligence they need to stay ahead. Our platform delivers always-on Creative, Competitive, Commercial, and Market Intelligence—spanning ad strategy, media spend, creative assets, and brand messaging across 30+ media channels and five million brands. With deep insights into more than 35 million ad and campaign assets and $280 billion in media spend, MediaRadar provides a single, interoperable source of truth that plugs seamlessly into enterprise analytics and AI systems. The result: faster, cleaner, and more actionable intelligence that drives competitive advantage.

