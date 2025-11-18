With Expanded Coverage, MediaRadar is Solving the Video Everywhere Challenge

MediaRadar connects data from every video environment—uniting sight, sound, and motion across CTV, linear, and social video into a single source of truth for marketing intelligence.

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaRadar today announced the expansion of its comprehensive video coverage across CTV, linear, and social platforms to strengthen its marketing intelligence solutions and solidify clear category leadership in the converged world of video. Video Everywhere unites sight, sound, and motion into a single source of truth (SSOT), providing the holistic view the industry has long needed.

Today, we're in a new era of advertising, where audiences dictate where, when, and how they engage with video. For advertisers, this is a loss of control – requiring the industry to reimagine marketing to follow the consumer, not the channel. In this new world, one thing is universal: sight, sound, and motion remain the most powerful forces in advertising—capable of conveying story, emotion, and intent in ways no static medium can. Now, MediaRadar is bringing the entire video ecosystem into view, bringing order to the complexity and helping advertisers bring their stories to life across every screen with clarity and confidence.

"Video is the connective tissue of modern advertising," said Matt Krepsik, CEO at MediaRadar. "Advertisers have long been calling for someone to step forward and create a cohesive view of the ecosystem. With the most extensive coverage of the video landscape and overarching data that spans every format, we believe it's our duty to deliver this. Video Everywhere captures that reality and gives our clients the first unified, cross-platform view of how sight, sound, and motion reach consumers today."

The Power of Sight, Sound, and Motion

At the heart of Video Everywhere is MediaRadar's belief that advertising's most essential creative forces—sight, sound, and motion—should be measurable, connected, and understood in full context.

Sight captures visual storytelling through design, tone, and placement.

captures visual storytelling through design, tone, and placement. Sound conveys voice and emotion—through dialogue, music, or message.

conveys voice and emotion—through dialogue, music, or message. Motion brings stories to life across formats, durations, and devices.

Video Everywhere unites these creative expressions into a data-driven framework—bridging how people see, hear, and feel advertising across every device.

Expansive and Growing Industry-Leading Coverage

MediaRadar's view of the video landscape harmonizes $280B in spend, 35M+ creatives, and 30+ channels, across every major format where audiences consume content today.

Connected TV (CTV): Coverage includes FAST, Streaming Libraries, Live Streaming including exclusive sports, with vMVPD and OEM inventory coming soon.

Linear TV: Unified with CTV and digital data for cross-platform visibility, including local coverage across all 210 DMAs and soon 25 Regional Sports Networks.

Social Video: Featuring granular coverage across Instagram, Facebook and X, with TikTok on the horizon, to reveal how short-form storytelling complements premium and linear placements.

A New Era of Video Advertising, Fueled by Marketing Intelligence

The Video Everywhere framework powers both MediaRadar's core platform suite for its international user base and its evolving Data Cloud, enabling interoperability and interconnectivity with external systems and partners. This integration allows clients to view their marketing ecosystem across four key dimensions:

Market Intelligence: Capture a multi-scale view of the video landscape, illuminating macro channel, vertical and category shifts based on evolving audience dynamics and channel migration.

Capture a multi-scale view of the video landscape, illuminating macro channel, vertical and category shifts based on evolving audience dynamics and channel migration. Competitive Intelligence: Benchmark share of voice and wallet across video channels and track competitive investments for an early signal of where to act next.

Benchmark share of voice and across video channels and track competitive investments for an early signal of where to act next. Creative Intelligence: Uncover cross-screen creative performance, emerging storytelling trends, and new product announcements to understand how brands evolve their narratives and messaging.

Uncover cross-screen creative performance, emerging storytelling trends, and new product announcements to understand how brands evolve their narratives and messaging. Commercial Intelligence: Deliver a unified view of advertising spend, campaign activity, and buyer behavior to reveal where opportunity is accelerating.

Together, these capabilities give MediaRadar clients unmatched precision in understanding how video advertising performs across fragmented media environments.

AI-Readiness: Powering the Future of Marketing Data

Video Everywhere establishes the foundation for AI-driven marketing intelligence—a single, structured source of truth capable of fueling modern analytics, forecasting, and creative optimization.

By unifying video data across platforms and formats, MediaRadar enables AI models to learn from complete, standardized marketing intelligence inputs—data no other provider can produce—helping level-set the industry around a common baseline of truth and performance.

