MediaRadar Launches Data Cloud: Powering AI-Ready Marketing Intelligence, Everywhere

MediaRadar's Data Cloud unlocks direct access to AI-ready Marketing Intelligence, connecting into the data warehouses, modern marketing stacks and AI platforms teams use to train models, generate insights and automate decisions.

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaRadar today unveiled its Data Cloud, a breakthrough in advertising data interoperability that transforms how Marketing Intelligence is accessed, activated and scaled in an AI-driven market. As media fragmentation accelerates and decision cycles get quicker, marketers, publishers and platforms need intelligence that can be applied instantly across analytics, activation and AI workflows. The Data Cloud meets that need by making Marketing Intelligence immediately usable across the modern data and AI stack, so organizations can act faster, scale insight and outperform competitors.

MediaRadar's Data Cloud puts mission-critical advertising datasets, including creative trends, competitive spend and media mix analysis, to work inside clients' existing environments so teams can analyze markets, inform strategy and activate insights across planning, measurement and optimization. With this intelligence available where decisions are made, organizations can power AI-driven workflows that connect trusted advertising data to models and agents across platforms such as ChatGPT, Anthropic and Gemini. Future innovations, including built-in support for the Model Context Protocol, will further extend these capabilities with secure, consistent intelligence across teams and tools.

Advertisers need instant, pervasive access to trusted data to compete in today's fragmented, fast-moving media landscape. MediaRadar's Data Cloud delivers that advantage by enabling sharper media spend allocation, faster competitive intelligence and AI-ready insights that power better, data-driven marketing decisions.

These capabilities are built on MediaRadar's unmatched Marketing Intelligence data foundation, spanning $280B in media spend, 35M+ creative assets and 30+ media channels, including social, digital video, programmatic, CTV, AVOD, linear TV and retail media. Together, this enables brands and agencies to:

Anticipate moves by pinpointing shifts in media spend and creative strategy and adjusting plans in real time

Compete more effectively across channels by identifying opportunities that maximize brand impact and marketing performance

Operationalize advertising intelligence by using AI-ready datasets inside analytics and AI systems to generate insights, guide planning and inform optimization

Publishers and adtech platforms need deeper commercial intelligence to compete for advertiser spend, prove value and grow revenue in an increasingly crowded marketplace. MediaRadar's Data Cloud delivers that intelligence by enabling teams to target, position and sell to advertisers more effectively, unlocking new revenue opportunities and shortening sales cycles. With the Data Cloud, they can:

Identify high-propensity buyers to focus sales efforts, accelerate pipeline growth and drive revenue

Map brand- and product-level advertising activity to deliver more relevant, compelling pitches that resonate with advertiser priorities

Align sales strategies with emerging advertising trends to stay ahead of the market and win spend earlier in the buying cycle

"With the Data Cloud, we've removed one of the industry's biggest obstacles: fragmented, siloed data that no one can act on," said Tejas Desai, Chief Product & Technology Officer at MediaRadar. "Now, Marketing Intelligence flows where it's needed most, at the speed of decision. This empowers our clients to access and apply intelligence effortlessly, fueling smarter decisions and better outcomes."

Key MediaRadar Data Cloud capabilities include:

AI-Enabled Brand Identity System

A comprehensive parent-child taxonomy acts as a single source of truth for media spend, creative and campaign assets across parent brands, sub-brands, products and co-ops. This gives teams a consistent, connected view of advertising strategy across categories and channels, enabling cleaner analysis, stronger benchmarking and more reliable AI-driven insights.

Accessible Wherever You Work

A fully cloud-native ecosystem delivering Creative, Competitive, Commercial and Market Intelligence inside the tools teams already rely on. With data available directly in analytics, planning and AI environments, organizations can apply intelligence immediately to revenue, strategy and optimization decisions.

Context-Rich Semantics

Standardized brand, creative and campaign metadata ensures consistent meaning across datasets, enabling more accurate analysis, stronger benchmarking and AI systems that perform with greater precision and reliability.

AI-Ready by Design

The MediaRadar Data Cloud is built to support AI at scale. By harmonizing media spend, creative and campaign data into a single interoperable framework, it delivers the high-quality context AI systems need to generate accurate insights and recommendations.

With clean, structured and consistently classified datasets, clients can:

Train AI models with higher-quality advertising data for more accurate predictions and insights

with higher-quality advertising data for more accurate predictions and insights Accelerate outcomes across go-to-market strategy, product innovation and decision-making

across go-to-market strategy, product innovation and decision-making Compete decisively by benchmarking share of voice and spend, identifying whitespace and anticipating competitor moves

The result: a Marketing Intelligence foundation that organizations need to compete today and scale confidently as AI continues to reshape the advertising industry.

ABOUT MEDIARADAR

MediaRadar equips marketing, sales and analytics leaders with the intelligence they need to stay ahead. Our platform delivers always-on, AI-enabled Creative, Competitive, Commercial and Market Intelligence—spanning ad strategy, media spend, creative assets and brand messaging across 30+ media channels and five million brands.

With deep insights into more than 35 million ad and campaign assets and $280 billion in media spend, MediaRadar provides a single, interoperable source of truth that plugs seamlessly into enterprise analytics and AI systems. The result: faster, cleaner and more actionable intelligence that drives competitive advantage

