MediaRadar Expands Live Streaming Sports Coverage to Include Formula 1 Advertising

With F1's move from ESPN to exclusive streaming on Apple TV+, MediaRadar delivers critical visibility into one of the first major global sports to go all-in on streaming.

NEW YORK, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaRadar today announced the expansion of its live streaming sports coverage to include Formula 1 (F1) advertising, providing enhanced visibility into one of the fastest-growing global sports—now exclusively available on Apple TV+.

The 2026 season marks the first time Formula 1 will be distributed exclusively on a streaming platform, shifting from its prior U.S. broadcast home on ESPN. This milestone underscores the accelerating transition of premium live sports from linear television to streaming environments.

As live sports consumption continues to fragment across platforms, marketers face increasing complexity in understanding where and how to invest. MediaRadar's latest expansion builds on its broader effort to solve the industry's "Video Everywhere " challenge, delivering a unified view of advertising activity across streaming, linear, and regional sports ecosystems, including comprehensive coverage of the NFL, NBA, MLB, MLS, UFC, and now Formula 1.

With Formula 1 reporting a global fan base of 827 million in 2025, up 12% year-over-year and 63% since 2018, the sport offers unmatched international scale. The audience skews younger, with 43% of fans under 35 and 57% of new fans in that demographic. Women now make up 42% of the fan base and nearly half of new fans. Viewership is increasingly digital and streaming-first, while still delivering the power of live, appointment viewing.

With the addition of F1, MediaRadar clients can track ad spend, analyze creative strategies, and benchmark brand activity within this premium, globally distributed environment.

This announcement follows MediaRadar's expansion into live streaming sports, including coverage across platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, and Netflix, and builds on its visibility into 25 regional sports networks. Together, these investments enable a more complete view of sports advertising across national, local, and streaming channels.

"Formula 1's move to exclusive streaming is a defining moment for the industry," said Matt Krepsik, CEO at MediaRadar. "By bringing F1 into our coverage, we're giving clients the ability to understand how advertising evolves as premium sports shift fully into streaming environments."

As premium sports like Formula 1 move fully into streaming, MediaRadar provides the visibility the ad ecosystem needs to understand, measure, and capitalize on this next phase of the video landscape.

About MediaRadar

MediaRadar equips marketing, sales and analytics leaders with the intelligence they need to stay ahead. Our platform delivers always-on, AI-enabled Creative, Competitive, Commercial and Market Intelligence—spanning ad strategy, media spend, creative assets and brand messaging across 30+ media channels and five million brands.

With deep insights into more than 35 million ad and campaign assets and $280 billion in media spend, MediaRadar provides a single, interoperable source of truth that plugs seamlessly into enterprise analytics and AI systems. The result: faster, cleaner and more actionable intelligence that drives competitive advantage.

To learn more, visit www.mediaradar.com.

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SOURCE MediaRadar