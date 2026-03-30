TAIPEI, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) today announced that Dr. Rick Tsai, Vice Chairman and CEO of MediaTek, will deliver a highly anticipated keynote address at COMPUTEX 2026. The pivotal session is scheduled for the morning of June 3rd at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 2.

MediaTek Vice Chairman and CEO Dr. Rick Tsai to Headline COMPUTEX 2026 with a Keynote on the Future of AI

In an era defined by artificial intelligence, MediaTek is at the forefront of the inflection. Dr. Tsai will take the stage to unveil how MediaTek is accelerating the future of AI, from gigawatt scale data centers to the intelligent edge devices and platforms we use every day. He will offer a definitive look at the next wave of AI evolution, revealing how MediaTek's leading-edge innovation portfolio is not just advancing the access to intelligence but transforming lives and creating a more connected, intelligent world for everyone with it.

Dr. Tsai brings extensive leadership experience in the semiconductor and technology industries. Under his leadership, MediaTek has cemented its role as a global powerhouse in semiconductor technology, consistently driving market-leading innovations. His tenure has seen the company strengthen its position as the leading innovator of advanced chip solutions, maintain market leadership in the global mobile chipset market, and drive relentless progress across a wide range of new business segments – from the edge to the cloud. His keynote will provide an exclusive look into the company's strategic vision and the groundbreaking technologies that will shape the next decade.

Registration for MediaTek's COMPUTEX Keynote will open in the middle of April; please stay tuned and follow us on our website.

COMPUTEX 2026 with the theme "AI Together," is set to take place from June 2nd to June 5th at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 1 & 2, TWTC and TICC. This event will host 1,500 exhibitors across up to 6,000 booths, showcasing three major themes: AI & Computing, Robotics & Mobility, and Next-Gen Tech.

For more exhibition information:

COMPUTEX: www.computextaipei.com.tw/en/index.html

InnoVEX: www.innovex.com.tw

About COMPUTEX

COMPUTEX was founded in 1981. It has grown with the global ICT industry and become stronger over the last four decades. Bearing witness to historical moments in the development of and changes in the industry, COMPUTEX attracts more than 40,000 buyers to visit Taiwan every year. It is also the preferred platform chosen by top international companies for launching epoch-making products.

Taiwan has a comprehensive global ICT industry chain. Gaining a foothold in Taiwan, COMPUTEX is jointly held by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council and Taipei Computer Association, aiming to build a global tech ecosystem. COMPUTEX has become a global benchmark exhibition for AI and startups, connecting global pioneers and enabling new sparks of breakthrough technology.

About TAITRA

Founded in 1970, TAITRA is Taiwan's foremost nonprofit trade-promoting organization. Sponsored by the government and industry organizations, TAITRA assists enterprises in expanding their global reach. Headquartered in Taipei, TAITRA has a team of 1,300 specialists and operates 5 local offices as well as 62 branches worldwide. Together with Taipei World Trade Center (TWTC) and Taiwan Trade Center (TTC), TAITRA has formed a global network dedicated to promoting world trade.

TAITRA's five local branch offices in Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Taichung, Tainan, and Kaohsiung provide services to companies outside metropolitan Taipei. Through these domestic offices, TAITRA is able to maintain close contact and interaction with local companies in their respective areas and provide direct and substantial services in areas such as feature trade promotion, business information, market seminars, on-the-job training, procurement meetings, meeting room rental, etc. Branch offices play vital roles in Taiwan Trade Shows coordination between Taipei headquarters and local companies, and invite buyers to visit local industries.

SOURCE COMPUTEX