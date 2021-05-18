Mediation Fails, Strike Imminent at Seattle School District

TUKWILA, Wash., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After months of fruitless negotiations and a unanimous strike authorization vote, the situation between the members of Teamsters Local 174 and the Seattle School District that employs them has reached a boiling point. The two sides met today with a PERC mediator to attempt to resolve outstanding issues and reach a satisfactory contract proposal, but that mediation has so far not resolved the issues and the workers appear to be on the brink of a strike. Teamsters Local 174 is informing the public about this situation due to the potential for disruption to students attending school in the District.

The main sticking point preventing a contract from being reached is the Seattle School District's refusal to value the work their employees perform – work that has proven to be dangerous, as the workgroup of 15 truck drivers has already experienced two COVID-19 outbreaks. Despite the risks of the job, the group has worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic to make sure that the most vulnerable children in our society continue to get fed and educated.

"Enough is enough – it's time for the Seattle School District to get serious about showing they appreciate the hardworking Teamsters who risk their health day after day to take care of Seattle schoolchildren," said Teamsters Local 174 Secretary-Treasurer Rick Hicks. "The current log jam could be easily rectified if management demonstrated to our members that they value the work they perform. It would be a major inconvenience to the families of the Seattle School District if they force us to take this fight to the street in the form of a work stoppage. I hope it does not come to that, but our members are not going to back down and settle for less than they deserve."

Now that a strike has been authorized by the members, one can be called at any time. If a Teamster picket line were to be extended to any Seattle School District schools, First Student school bus drivers would have the right to refuse to cross the picket line.

Founded in 1909, Teamsters Local 174 represents 8,600 working men and women in Seattle and the surrounding areas. "Like" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TeamstersLocal174.

