Mediavine Announces Jamie Lieberman as Chief Legal Officer

Promotion Comes as the Company Reinforces Focus on Data Compliance and Privacy Regulation

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediavine , the largest exclusive full-service ad management firm in the U.S., announced the appointment of Jamie Lieberman as Chief Legal Officer, effective immediately. As a member of the executive leadership team, Lieberman will report directly to Eric Hochberger, CEO, and oversee the global legal and compliance functions as well as critical participation in overall business strategy. She will spearhead all Mediavine legal initiatives as privacy regulation becomes increasingly important in 2024.

Jamie Lieberman is Mediavine's first Chief Legal Officer

Lieberman most recently served as a member of Mediavine's executive leadership team in her role as Senior Vice President and General Counsel. In this position, she was responsible for all aspects of Mediavine's legal operations, including providing legal counsel on policies and procedures, intellectual property, contract negotiations and compliance.

In addition to her responsibilities as a trusted legal advisor and SVP, Lieberman also developed and staffed a legal team, which has doubled in size in 2023, to support all aspects of the business — especially the product development lifecycle, a critical differentiation for companies in the ad tech industry. Lieberman and her team facilitate partnerships across every business unit of Mediavine to ensure that all products and offerings have the company values and strategy at the forefront of all decision-making. The Legal team participates in everything from product life cycles through consent management organization, making them vital touchpoints for Mediavine and external partners.

"In a constantly evolving industry like ad tech, the absence of a dedicated and integrated legal team, built and headed up by a strong Chief Legal Officer is a liability. I'm thrilled to continue to work alongside Jamie in her new role as Mediavine's first Chief Legal Officer as we futureproof the business," said Eric Hochberger, Mediavine Co-Founder and CEO. "As Mediavine continues to grow, and scale business globally, Jamie's valuable role in the company's success has become increasingly clear. She will continue to help us navigate complex issues and demonstrate strategic leadership across all our operational pillars."

"The advertising world, and therefore the internet, is at a major inflection point right now. I am so excited to continue this compelling work at Mediavine alongside the executive leaders and my legal team" said Jamie Lieberman, Chief Legal Officer. "I have worked with Mediavine as outside counsel for years and to continue my journey with them, now in an executive function, as they work to amplify the voice of independent and diverse small business owners, I could not be more excited."

For over 18 years, Lieberman has been practicing law and consulting with small businesses in legal matters. Prior to Mediavine, Lieberman owned and operated Hashtag Legal, a multimillion-dollar, women-owned firm, with one of its specialties being working with digital content creators and business owners. As founder of Hashtag Legal, Lieberman counseled Mediavine on legal issues for many years before joining the company full-time.

About Mediavine

Mediavine is the largest independent full-service ad management company in the United States, exclusively representing and monetizing over 10,000 publisher partner websites with 1.6 billion monthly pageviews in addition to its owned and operated properties. Mediavine proudly ranks as a Comscore top two lifestyle property with 150+ million unique monthly visitors and 17 billion monthly ad impressions. Mediavine is a Google Certified Publishing Partner - Premier, Great Place to Work®, Inc. 2022 Best Workplace, Fortune 2022 Best Medium Workplace, Ad Age 2022 Best Place to Work, and 2023 Inc. 5000. To learn more about Mediavine, visit www.mediavine.com .

To learn more about Mediavine, visit www.mediavine.com or follow us on Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn and Instagram .

