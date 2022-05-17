Mediavine Celebrating Second Consecutive Year of Great Place to Work® Certification on Certification Nation Day

Certification Nation Day is a National Celebration of Outstanding Workplaces

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediavine, the largest exclusive full-service ad management firm in the U.S., is proud to celebrate Certification Nation Day on May 17th along with the community of Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies across the country. Great Place to Work Certification™ is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike as the global benchmark for identifying outstanding employee experiences.

Mediavine Celebrates Second Consecutive Year as a Great Place to Work on Certification Nation Day 2022

"Mediavine is proud to join the small but mighty ranks of companies celebrating their Great Place to Work® status on Certification Nation Day", said Yolanda Evans, Mediavine VP of People Experience & Diversity. "Our second consecutive year of this prestigious recognition is proof-positive that continuing to push for positive change for our employees' experience is the most important investment we can make as a company."

Mediavine received notice of its second consecutive year of Great Place to Work-Certified™ status in early 2022, with 98% of its employees calling it a great place to work, compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company. Additionally, 99% of Mediavine employees say people are treated fairly regardless of their race and 100% say people are treated fairly regardless of their sexual orientation.

"Certified companies put employees first," says Michael C. Bush, chief executive officer at Great Place to Work. "Thriving employees increase revenue, profit and provide market-leading customer experiences. I hope that Certification Nation Day can inspire other executives to create and sustain employee-first cultures."

Mediavine is committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace for all, taking impactful and measurable strides to do so. Ensuring equitable pay across the organization, improving transparency around career growth opportunities, intentionally diversifying recruitment outreach and launching its first formal employee resource group (ERG), PRISM, the company is affirming its commitment to ensuring actions are louder than words.

