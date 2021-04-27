BOCA RATON, Fla., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediavine, the largest exclusive full-service ad management firm in the U.S., has partnered with No Kid Hungry, a national campaign to end childhood hunger in America. No Kid Hungry joins the nonprofit community working with Mediavine's corporate social arm, Shine, which raises awareness for a variety of causes and current events. The series of bespoke PSA campaigns for No Kid Hungry will help raise awareness and funds to connect kids across the country to the food they need.

Mediavine Expands PSA Portfolio with No Kid Hungry Partnership

No Kid Hungry's mission is to eliminate any barriers that stand in the way of a child having access to food. The nonprofit campaign works with schools, local nonprofits and elected leaders to help launch and improve programs that give all kids the food they need to thrive. Due to COVID-19, one in six kids may face hunger this year. Through a combination of emergency grants, strategic assistance, advocacy and awareness, No Kid Hungry is actively combating child hunger across the country in this time of crisis and every day.

"We have a publisher community dedicated to raising awareness for social causes and the ability to make a difference," said Amber Bracegirdle, Chief Brand Officer and Co-Founder of Mediavine. "With the USDA's projection of approximately 13 million children possibly facing hunger this year due to the pandemic, we felt called to action. We look forward to working with No Kid Hungry on this prominent cause."

"The COVID-19 pandemic has deepened the hunger crisis in this country," said Ceci Henriquez Director of Media and Strategic Engagement at Share Our Strength, the organization behind No Kid Hungry. "As this crisis and road to recovery continues, we're grateful for partners like Mediavine who are helping to amplify our work and inspire new audiences of supporters to get involved."

About Mediavine

Mediavine is the largest exclusive full-service ad management company in the United States, representing and monetizing ±7,800 publisher partner websites in addition to its owned and operated properties. Mediavine proudly ranks as a Comscore top five lifestyle property with 130 million unique monthly visitors and 17 billion monthly ad impressions. Additionally, Mediavine is an award-winning Google Certified Publishing Partner, Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG), Ads.txt and GDPR compliant, and is also a member of the Coalition for Better Ads and Prebid.org.

