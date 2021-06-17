Mediavine's Ad Technology Enables Passing All Three Core Web Vitals at Google's Launch

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediavine, the largest exclusive full-service ad management firm in the U.S., has developed ad technology enabling its 8,000 independent publisher websites to meet Google's newly launched Page Experience requirements which include Core Web Vitals (LCP, FID and CLS). More than 1,500 of Mediavine's publishers are currently passing all three Core Web Vitals on both desktop and mobile while running a full suite of ads.

The ad management firm custom built ad tech products optimized for LCP, FID and CLS to aid its publishers in passing Google's new standards. The Optimize Ads for CLS feature specifically solves for layout shifts that are commonly associated with lazy loading ads while maintaining pagespeed and site layout. Mediavine is the first ad management firm with a proven ad solution that meets the Core Web Vitals criteria while preserving a website's layout and pagespeed.

"When Google set a new standard for its Page Experience, we knew we couldn't stick to the status quo of ad performance, which has traditionally been an offender to pagespeed and CLS,'' said Eric Hochberger, CEO and Co-Founder of Mediavine. "Now that the Core Web Vitals implementation has officially rolled out, it's rewarding to see our ad technology empowering our publishers to pass all three metrics and run a full suite of ads."

To pass Core Web Vitals, a website must be in the 75th percentile for all three metrics. At the time of Google's initial roll out in mid-June, research shows that less than four percent of websites on the internet are passing. Mediavine's ad tech passing Google's requirements well ahead of the implementation provided publishers with the opportunity to have their websites re-crawled and reap the search rankings now that the changes are beginning to take effect.

About Mediavine

Mediavine is the largest exclusive full-service ad management company in the United States, representing and monetizing 8,000 publisher partner websites in addition to its owned and operated properties. Mediavine proudly ranks as a Comscore top five lifestyle property with 130 million unique monthly visitors and 17 billion monthly ad impressions. Additionally, Mediavine is an award-winning Google Certified Publishing Partner, Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG), Ads.txt and GDPR compliant, and is also a member of the Coalition for Better Ads and Prebid.org.

To learn more about Mediavine, visit www.mediavine.com or follow us on Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn and Instagram .

