Medicaid-Medicare-CHIP Services Dental Association (MSDA) Partners with Overjet to Launch National AI Initiative Advancing Dental Care Quality

Bringing innovative AI solutions to state Medicaid dental programs and policies to increase operational efficiency, lower costs, and improve access and quality of care

WASHINGTON and BOSTON, Mass., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicaid | Medicare | CHIP Services Dental Association (MSDA) today announced the first-ever national Medicaid Artificial Intelligence (AI) dental program initiative, introducing as its inaugural partner Overjet , the leader in dental Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Aiming to advance quality, policy, and efficiency through innovative AI strategies, MSDA will design and implement the Medicaid Dental Program Artificial Intelligence Learning and Action Collaborative with the goals of improving operational cost-effectiveness resulting in improved beneficiary oral healthcare.

MSDA's collaboration with Overjet establishes the first-ever foundational learning framework and curricula for the use of AI in Medicaid dental program administration. Participants will learn how the use of AI will increase efficiency, especially in claims processing, and will improve payment integrity.

"MSDA is pleased to be partnering with Overjet to help establish the de facto standard of operation for modernizing the claim workflows for Medicaid dental program administration," said Mary E. Foley, Executive Director of MSDA, who brings over 20 years of experience in federal and state oral health policy. "By increasing efficiency, lowering the costs of claim reviews, and improving program integrity, Medicaid programs will be able shift administrative costs to expanding and improving dental benefits for members. Overjet is a wonderful partner who has demonstrated rich knowledge, understanding and proven expertise of AI to effectively transform Medicaid dental programming."

Overjet's advanced AI-enabled claims review platform, Claim Intelligence, is already in use by most of the largest dental insurance companies, covering over 75 million Americans. "Overjet's mission is to improve oral health for all, and we are honored to be chosen by MSDA as a partner," said Wardah Inam, CEO and co-founder of Overjet. "We look forward to supporting MSDA's efforts in advancing quality and access to care for all Medicaid beneficiaries. Not only is MSDA a proven advocate in helping states find innovative solutions that increase efficiency and effectiveness for programs and services, MSDA advances data-driven policies aimed at improving health and healthcare equity for Medicaid beneficiaries."

MSDA and Overjet will introduce the dental AI initiative across every U.S. region, kicking off the multi-state educational collaboration in over eighteen states. To learn more, contact [email protected] .

About Medicaid|Medicare|CHIP Services Dental Association (MSDA)

Medicaid-Medicare-CHIP Services Dental Association (MSDA) aims to improve the oral health of vulnerable children and adults by advancing evidence-based, quality-driven policies and practices. MSDA's mission is to improve Medicaid, Medicare, and CHIP oral health programs by collaborating with key stakeholders, sharing resources, and disseminating innovative strategies. MSDA established and published the first National Profile of State Medicaid and CHIP Oral Health Programs. Learn more at www.medicaiddental.org .

About Overjet

Overjet is the leader in dental artificial intelligence, helping both payers and providers improve patient care. By combining deep expertise in dentistry and advanced engineering, Overjet develops accurate and quantified ways to detect pathologies, and integrates actionable insights into systems and workflows to operationalize a feedback loop between payers, providers, and patients. The company was founded by experts from MIT and Harvard School of Dental Medicine and has assembled a seasoned team of technologists and domain experts with deep AI, dental, and insurance experience. Every day, some of the largest DSOs and insurance companies rely on accurate information provided by Overjet to deliver care and service to patients. Overjet is the first and only company with dental AI technology cleared by the FDA for detection and outlining of cavities on dental radiographs, and quantification of bone levels to aid in the diagnosis of periodontal disease. Learn more at www.overjet.com .

SOURCE Overjet