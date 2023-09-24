Medical Active Air Sampling System Market size to grow by USD 109.11 million from 2022-2027| Acquisition Systems Ltd., Aquaria Srl, Bertin Technologies SAS are some of the emerging companies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Medical Active Air Sampling System Market size is expected to grow by USD 109.11 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.28% during the forecast period. Companies are implementing various strategies like forming partnerships, mergers, expanding into new areas, and launching new products to improve their market position. The report also offers detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape, featuring information on 15 leading companies. Acquisition Systems Ltd., Aquaria Srl, Bertin Technologies SAS, bioMerieux SA, Cantium Scientific Ltd., Climet Instruments Co., Emtek LLC, IUL SA. Lighthouse Worldwide Solutions Inc., Merck KGaA, Neu tec Group Inc., Orum International Srl, SARSTEDT AG and Co. KG, Sartorius AG, SKC Inc., Spectris Plc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tisch Environmental Inc., TSI Inc. and Veltek Associates Inc. To gain access to more company profiles available with Technavio, request free sample report now

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Medical Active Air Sampling System Market 2023-2027

Medical Active Air Sampling System Market: Regional Analysis

Estimates suggest that North America will play a significant role in driving the global market's growth, accounting for approximately 35% during the forecast period. The key contributors to the growth of the global medical active air sampling system market in North America are the region's advanced healthcare infrastructure, rigorous infection control regulations, and ongoing technological innovations. Furthermore, there is a growing emphasis on patient safety and the quality of healthcare, creating a favorable environment for the adoption of advanced solutions for managing air quality.

Medical Active Air Sampling System Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market is segmented by type (portable microbial sampling system and desktop microbial sampling system), application (pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, hospitals and clinics, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW))

Medical Active Air Sampling System Market: Driver & Trend:

Driver - One of the primary drivers of the medical active air sampling system market growth is the increased emphasis on microbiological monitoring regulations. Air sampling plays a significant role in ensuring quality control in various sectors, including biotechnology, healthcare, and pharmaceutical industries. Multiple regulatory agencies, such as the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) in the United Kingdom and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) in the United States, have implemented stringent guidelines aimed at reducing the risk of exposure to airborne bacteria and viruses.

Trend - The growth of the medical active air sampling system market is significantly influenced by the increasing number of new product launches, driven by evolving healthcare needs and technological advancements.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Sizes Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by Type Market Segmentation by Application Market Segmentation by Geography Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, & Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

