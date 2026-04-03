New Physician from Leading Sarasota Cardiology Practice to Now Offer the Hybrid Choice™ Concierge Program from Concierge Choice Physicians

Patients can choose a more personalized approach to managing their cardiology care

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y., April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Concierge Choice Physicians (CCP), the nation's leading full- service concierge medical service provider, today announced that David C. Buck, Jr., DO, FACC, a cardiologist with Heart Specialists of Sarasota in Sarasota, FL, has enrolled in the company's Hybrid Choice™ program - an enhanced service that gives patients peace of mind with greater connectivity and support between doctor and patient. Dr. Buck is now one of eleven physicians at Heart Specialists of Sarasota to offer CCP's Hybrid Choice.

The CCP Hybrid Choice program is unique in that it offers patients the choice to join, or to remain in the traditional practice, as before. The patient decides what's right for them. The physician continues to accept insurance and government programs, as before.

The program includes a greater emphasis on lifestyle coaching and preventive health. Members enjoy a closer doctor-patient relationship, convenient ways to connect with their cardiologist directly, even after hours, and relaxed, same-day/next-day appointments that never feel rushed. They receive enhanced support and service from staff members, and medical advocacy and coordination with other health providers the patient may see. It's a comprehensive, enhanced practice experience that can be difficult to provide in today's busy, high-need medical marketplace.

"I'm thrilled to offer my patients the opportunity for this closer doctor-patient relationship," says Dr. Buck. "Many of my patients see me on an ongoing basis and this program gives me the time to work with them in a very personal way to help them achieve their best health. It's a wonderful way to practice."

Heart Specialists of Sarasota has two locations: 1950 Arlington Street, Suite 400, Sarasota, FL 34239 and 435 S. Osprey Avenue, Suite 100, Sarasota, FL 34239. For more information on Dr. Rossi's Hybrid Choice program, patients can call (877) 888-5590 or email [email protected].

About David C. Buck, Jr., DO, FACC

Dr. Buck is a board-certified noninvasive cardiovascular specialist known for delivering exceptional, patient-centered heart care grounded in the latest clinical evidence. He earned his medical degree from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, followed by a general surgery internship and an internal medicine residency at Morristown Medical Center in Morristown, NJ. He then completed a cardiovascular fellowship at the esteemed Deborah Heart and Lung Center in Browns Mills, NJ.

Dr. Buck holds board certifications in general cardiology, echocardiography, nuclear cardiology, and Cardiovascular / Peripheral Arterial Computed Tomography. He is experienced in Vascular Ultrasound and is a Fellow of the American College of Cardiology (FACC), one of the field's most prestigious designations.

About Concierge Choice Physicians (CCP)

Dedicated to providing real options for patients and physicians, Concierge Choice Physicians™ is the largest private provider of the full range of concierge programs available today—Hybrid and FullFlex™. The company provides innovative, flexible and affordable models proven to work in medical practices of any size—from solo physicians to large medical practice corporations—both independent and affiliated with hospitals or health systems. Headquartered in Rockville Centre, NY, the company has worked with thousands of physicians in 35 states. For more information, please visit www.ccpmd.com.

SOURCE Concierge Choice Physicians