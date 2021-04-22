Medical College of Wisconsin Streamlines Molecular Pathology Lab Processes with GenomOncology Pathology Workbench

CLEVELAND, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW) Genomic Sciences & Precision Medicine Center (GSPMC) Precision Medicine Lab (PML) is implementing the newest version of GenomOncology's (GO) Pathology Workbench to further strengthen the efficiencies of its molecular oncology offerings.

MCW has utilized GO's Pathology Workbench tool since 2014 in order to streamline its molecular pathology lab processes. By upgrading to the newest version, MCW will broaden its internal molecular pathology lab capabilities and outputs.

The newest version of GO's Pathology Workbench empowers researchers to boost test volume due to the solution's intuitive workflow for variant analysis and extensive support for all panels. As a part of the upgrade, MCW plans to implement additional gene panels, including the Oncomine Myeloid, Oncomine Comprehensive and Oncomine Childhood panels, to expand the already established custom 50-gene panel. The addition of the new panels, coupled with the added efficiency of the GO Pathology Workbench upgrade, will increase the tertiary analysis capacity at MCW by 75%.

The GO Pathology Workbench upgrade also allows the team to run more reports internally, reducing overhead costs and turnaround time from sample to report. Ultimately, this increase in testing and analysis will allow for more MCW patients to be matched to potential treatments at an accelerated rate.

"We are excited to work with GenomOncology to continue to innovate our clinical offerings in the oncology space," said Honey V. Reddi, PhD, FACMG, associate professor of Pathology and Chief Medical Director of the Genomic Sciences and Precision Medicine Center at MCW and the clinical laboratory director of the PML. "Implementing these newest tertiary analysis tools in the lab also enables us to provide patients with a comprehensive list of treatment recommendations available."

"The flexibility of GO's Pathology Workbench allows for institutions to efficiently add customizations and additional panels in order to better fit their current workflows. The versatility of the tool enables labs to scale their test volume in-house, reducing the costs associated with third-party analysis, as well as the turnaround time from sample to patient treatment recommendations," said Sarah Dubay, Client Services.

GenomOncology's Pathology Workbench is a flexible, end-to-end tool that streamlines variant analysis and review as well as facilitates generation of customized result reports. The solution effectively and efficiently annotates detected variants, highlights matched potential clinical trials and therapies, and results in a customizable output report, which can be directly integrated back into client systems. The GO Pathology Workbench incorporates numerous annotation sets and curated content to support all panel sizes, including multigene panels, such as TSO 500.

The CAP-CLIA accredited Precision Medicine Laboratory is part of the Genomic Sciences and Precision Medicine Center of MCW, which seeks to save lives and improve the wellness of individual citizens and community by advancing genomic sciences and precision medicine.

About the Medical College of Wisconsin

With a history dating back to 1893, The Medical College of Wisconsin is dedicated to leadership and excellence in education, patient care, research and community engagement. More than 1,400 students are enrolled in MCW's medical school and graduate school programs in Milwaukee, Green Bay and Central Wisconsin. MCW's School of Pharmacy opened in 2017. A major national research center, MCW is the largest research institution in the Milwaukee metro area and second largest in Wisconsin. In the last 10 years, faculty received more than $1.5 billion in external support for research, teaching, training and related purposes. This total includes highly competitive research and training awards from the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Annually, MCW faculty direct or collaborate on more than 3,100 research studies, including clinical trials. Additionally, more than 1,600 physicians provide care in virtually every specialty of medicine for more than 2.8 million patients annually.

About GenomOncology

GenomOncology provides the healthcare community with data-driven insights to improve cancer care. GenomOncology strengthens your precision oncology program by transforming valuable, but unusable data, into actionable oncology treatment options and strategic insights. GenomOncology's Precision Oncology Platform (POP) powers its comprehensive set of end-to-end software solutions that enhance decision support. POP combines both proprietary content and public and licensed data sets with your internal patient data to provide you the information necessary to improve patient outcomes. Learn more at www.genomoncology.com.

