Medical Device Outsourcing Market Size Worth $227.1 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global medical device outsourcing market size is expected to reach USD 227.1 billion by 2028 registering a CAGR of 11.2%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising demand for advanced medical products is the key factor fueling the market growth. Regulatory bodies are emphasizing the quality of the healthcare devices provided to the public. Thus, to meet the regulatory standards, market players are using various services like regulatory consulting. For example, the European Medical Device Regulation undertakes special spontaneous inspection of outsourced products to test the quality as well as conformity with the standards.

Key suggestions from the report:

The contract manufacturing segment led the market in 2020 with a revenue share of 55.4% and will retain its position throughout the forecast period

This growth is due to the increasing trend of outsourcing by OEMs to third-party manufacturers, especially in emerging countries

The quality assurance services segment is projected to exhibit the fastest CAGR over the forecast period

Asia Pacific was the dominant regional market in 2020 owing to the easy availability of skilled human resources

Read 240 page research report with ToC on "Medical Device Outsourcing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Service (Quality Assurance, Contract Manufacturing), By Application (Cardiology, General & Plastic Surgery), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028'' at:https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/medical-device-outsourcing-market

Contract manufacturers in developed countries like the EU nations comply with the international standards for a quality management system, which makes them a preferred option as compared to the ones in developing countries like India and China. However, the regulatory changes anticipated in the developing countries ensure compliance by contract manufacturers. Demand for regulatory compliance is expected to boost the growth of consulting services, such as remediation, compliance, and QMS, thereby contributing to the growth of the global market.

However, the current pandemic has put the MedTech industry at the center stage with unmatched demand for PPE, diagnostic tests, ventilators, and other critical supplies. Besides the ongoing extraordinary measures to promptly ramp up the manufacturing capacity & capabilities, Medtech leaders are seeking outside their boundaries of the normal sector to explore innovative solutions to supplement the capacity, such as open-source equipment design, as well as partnerships with firms outside the sector.

Grand View Research has segmented the global medical device outsourcing market on the basis of service, application, and region:

Medical Device Outsourcing Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Quality Assurance Services



Regulatory Affairs Service



Clinical Trials Applications & Product Registrations



Regulatory Writing & Publishing



Legal Representation



Other

Product Design & Development Services

Designing & Engineering



Machining



Molding



Packaging

Product Testing & Sterilization Services

Product Implementation Services

Product Upgrade Services

Product Maintenance Services

Contract Manufacturing

Accessories Manufacturing



Assembly Manufacturing



Component Manufacturing



Device Manufacturing

Medical Device Outsourcing Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Cardiology

Class I



Class II



Class III

Diagnostic Imaging

Class I



Class II



Class III

Orthopedic

Class I



Class II



Class III

IVD

Class I



Class II



Class III

Ophthalmic

Class I



Class II



Class III

General & Plastic Surgery

Class I



Class II



Class III

Drug Delivery

Class I



Class II



Class III

Dental

Class I



Class II



Class III

Endoscopy

Class I



Class II



Class III

Diabetes Care

Class I



Class II



Class III

Others

Class I



Class II



Class III

Medical Device Outsourcing Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

France



U.K.



Germany



Italy



Spain



The Netherlands



Switzerland



Sweden



Belgium



Russia

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Indonesia



Malaysia



Singapore



Korea



Thailand



Taiwan



Australia



Philippines

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina



Colombia



Chile

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

and (MEA) Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Israel



UAE



Egypt

List of Key Players of Medical Device Outsourcing Market

SGS SA

IQVIA

Toxikon, Inc.

Eurofins Scientific SE

Pace Analytical Services, Inc.

Intertek Group plc

WuXi AppTec, Inc.

North American Science Associates, Inc.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

PAREXEL International Corp.

Find more research reports on Medical Devices Industry, by Grand View Research:

Healthcare Contract Manufacturing Market – The global healthcare contract manufacturing market size was valued at USD 177.9 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% from 2021 to 2028.

– The global healthcare contract manufacturing market size was valued at in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% from 2021 to 2028. Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Market – The global regulatory affairs outsourcing market size was valued at 6.3 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9% from 2021 to 2028.

– The global regulatory affairs outsourcing market size was valued at 6.3 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9% from 2021 to 2028. U.S. Medical Device Outsourcing Market – The U.S. medical device outsourcing market size was valued at USD 13.4 billion in 2014.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.