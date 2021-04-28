Medical Mutual and WellBe Senior Medical Will Soon Offer In-home Medical Care in Cleveland and Columbus

CLEVELAND and COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Mutual and WellBe Senior Medical announced today that they are launching a new home-based medical care program in both Cleveland and Columbus. This coverage expands WellBe's exclusive home-based medical care to thousands of patients in the state of Ohio. To start, WellBe's care will be available in the greater Cleveland-metro and Columbus-metro areas.

"Being able to provide a way for Medical Mutual members to access in-home care is an important step to help vulnerable patients facing serious illness take control of their health," shared Jeff Kang, MD, CEO, and Founder of WellBe Senior Medical. "WellBe's team-based approach to in-home medical care brings geriatric care to the patient, rather than the patient going to where care is delivered."

WellBe Senior Medical is a physician-led medical group that provides specialized care in the comfort and convenience of a person's home to individuals with multiple chronic conditions. Access to WellBe will increase the level of care available to Medical Mutual's members who are most at-risk for serious illness. Eligible members will benefit from receiving personalized medical care while also accessing important community resources.

"Medical Mutual is eager to extend WellBe's in-home care to our eligible Medicare Advantage members in Cleveland and Columbus," said Dr. Tere Koenig, Medical Mutual Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer. "Collaborating with WellBe Senior Medical allows for coordinated and collaborative care in the safety of the member's home at no additional cost to them. Additionally, WellBe's in-home care strengthens Medical Mutual's pursuit to bring high-quality care direct to our members to reach improved outcomes."

WellBe's team approach covers all aspects of a person's health. Delivering care through this multidisciplinary team addresses medical and behavioral health, as well as palliative care, directly to patients, wherever they are.

To discover more about WellBe, visit our website or call 1-855-493-5523.

About Medical Mutual of Ohio - Founded in 1934, Medical Mutual is the oldest and one of the largest health insurance companies based in Ohio. We provide peace of mind to more than 1.6 million Ohioans through our high-quality health, life, disability, dental, vision, indemnity and wellness plans. We offer fully insured and self-funded group coverage, including stop loss, as well as Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement and individual plans. Medical Mutual's status as a mutual company means we operate for the benefit of our members without needing to meet the demands of stockholders or Wall Street analysts. Instead, we focus on developing products and services that allow us to better serve our customers and the communities around us and help our members achieve their best possible health and quality of life. For more information, visit the company's website at MedMutual.com.

About WellBe Senior Medical – WellBe Senior Medical provides home-based medical care (HBMC) to patients who are facing multiple complex health challenges. WellBe's healthcare experts are committed to providing personalized Complete Care™ wherever our patients call home. Our care team works together with patients, their caregivers, and physicians to nurture all aspects of health. For more information, or to see if you or a loved one is eligible to receive care from WellBe Senior Medical please visit www.wellbeseniormedical.com or call 1-855-493-5523.

SOURCE WellBe Senior Medical

Related Links

http://wellbeseniormedical.com/

