Medical Oncology Association of Southern California (MOASC) Selects PayGround as their Patient Payment Platform

GILBERT, Ariz., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PayGround, a healthcare payments firm has contracted with the Medical Oncology Association of Southern California (MOASC) to expand PayGround's payments platform across MOASC's network. MOASC represents the largest Oncology association in Southern California, with more than 500 Oncologists who manage the treatment for thousands of cancer patients. Patient's will be able to aggregate all of their healthcare bills from across their providers and easily submit payment to one or all of their MOASC providers at the click of a button. "PayGround provides a win-win scenario for MOASC Providers and their cancer patients. Patients are presented with their healthcare bills in one place, while Providers are able to easily collect payment within a single platform, reducing pain associated with managing disparate systems. This results in happier patients more easily paying their MOASC providers all in one place." says Dr. Warren Fong, MOASC Board member. MOASC predicts that their member practices will increase patient collections by 12%, decrease overall days to collect by 4 days, all while saving more than 26% in fees.

Drew Mercer, CEO of PayGround, co-founded the company after his family experienced two significant life events in 2018; Drew's personal struggle with testicular cancer, and his wife giving birth to their third child. These events triggered more than 20 different healthcare bills from across 20 different providers that required him to pay 20 different ways. PayGround's platform addresses many of the problems associated with patients paying healthcare bills.

"Cancer sucks and sadly affects all of us, either directly or indirectly. After insurance is applied, cancer patients and their families are still left to self-pay more than 40 percent of their cancer treatment, on average. This adds financial strain to an already stressful situation for the family. PayGround's platform exists to help patients first understand their bills, and then provide them multiple methods to pay that responsibility. We are excited for the positive impact this partnership will deliver to the oncology community," says Adam Younger, PayGround's Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer.

MOASC members will not only get access to PayGround's payment platform to aggregate patient payments, but PayGround has agreed to waive their processing fees for the first 90 days. MOASC plans to launch the partnership in October followed by a webinar to educate providers on the benefits of using PayGround's payment platform. "MOASC is thrilled that our members will be able to deliver a more modern way for their patients to submit payments. We will work to onboard MOASC members, with the goal to have all practices live on PayGround's platform by early 2022," stated Nichole East, MOASC Executive Director.

About Medical Oncology Association of Southern California (MOASC):

MOASC is a California Non-Profit Mutual Benefit 501(c) 6 Corporation. MOASC's mission is to advance and protect the ability of cancer patients to obtain, and the ability of the oncology physicians to provide, optimal cancer care.

For media inquiries, please contact Nichole East, Executive Director of MOASC at [email protected]. https://moasc.org/

About PayGround:

PayGround is a healthcare payments platform that enables patients to manage all medical bills from across all their providers in one platform. PayGround is live at more than 180 healthcare facilities today. PayGround integrates to all major EHR/PM systems and does not require you to rip and replace existing solutions.

If you're interested in joining PayGround's journey, or for media inquiries, please contact Jana Berrelleza at [email protected].

