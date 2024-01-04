Medical Solutions appoints Rebecca Rogers Tijerino as CEO

Medical Solutions LLC

Current CEO, Craig Meier, to become Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors 

OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Solutions (the "Company") today announced the appointment of Rebecca Rogers Tijerino as CEO, effective Feb. 1, 2024. At that time, Craig Meier, who has served as CEO since 2014, will become Vice Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors and focus on strategy and M&A initiatives.

Tijerino has more than 25 years of leadership experience in the staffing and recruiting industry. Most recently, she served as the Group President of Randstad, where she was responsible for multiple business lines including Manufacturing and Logistics, Engineering and the Spherion franchise organization. Prior to joining Randstad, Rebecca was CEO of the Intersect Group, a privately held company specializing in Technology and Accounting staffing. She has also held executive positions at Adecco, Seaton Corp. (now TrueBlue) and Kelly Services. Over the course of her career, Rebecca has developed deep expertise for scaling businesses and building strategies to leverage technology to deliver best in class solutions and experiences.

"Having led Medical Solutions for nearly a decade, and with the company in a solid position as we look to the future, I am confident that now is the right time for a new leader to take the company forward," said Craig Meier, CEO of Medical Solutions. "Rebecca is an empowering leader who brings to Medical Solutions a unique set of skills and a track record of helping organizations reach their growth potential. I look forward to supporting her in my capacity as Vice Chairman as she guides our organization and our amazing team on this next chapter."

As Medical Solutions' new CEO, Tijerino will advance the Company's strategy and vision of serving customers with its ecosystem solution and product offerings. Today, Medical Solutions is a nearly $4 billion company with almost 3,000 team members, making it the third largest healthcare staffing company in the U.S. In recent years, the Company has consistently been ranked as one of the fastest-growing staffing firms nationwide and recognized as one of America's greatest workplaces due to its supportive, human-first culture.

"I am excited by the opportunity to drive Medical Solutions' next phase of growth as the Company's CEO," said Tijerino. "Medical Solutions has clearly distinguished itself as a leader in the staffing industry with a compelling vision: creating a healthcare talent ecosystem that delivers great patient outcomes and enriches the lives of the people who provide care. I look forward to collaborating with the entire team, along with Craig and the Board, to build on Medical Solutions' foundation for the benefit of our employees, clients, clinicians, and all our other important stakeholders."

Linda Galipeau, Chairman of the Board, added, "On behalf of the entire Board, I would like to thank Craig for his many contributions to Medical Solutions over the past ten years. His deep commitment to the organization, our clients, and our mission has been invaluable in fostering a strong culture and positioning the company for future growth. Looking ahead, we remain focused on supporting Medical Solutions as it executes its strategy, working closely with Rebecca to achieve our goals."

ABOUT MEDICAL SOLUTIONS

Medical Solutions is one of the nation's largest healthcare talent ecosystems. Together with its family brands, Aureus Medical Group, Matchwell, HOST Healthcare, FocusOne Solutions, and WorldWide HealthStaff Solutions, Medical Solutions connects nurses, allied health clinicians, and clinical leaders with healthcare facilities across the U.S. Its service offerings include contingent staffing, managed services, strike staffing, permanent placement, local contract, per diem, and international staffing. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, Medical Solutions maintains office locations in San Diego, California; Denver, Colorado; Cincinnati, Ohio; Tupelo, Mississippi; Durham, North Carolina; and Tampa and Jacksonville Beach, Florida.

