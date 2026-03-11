Medical Solutions celebrates Women's History Month

OMAHA, Neb., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Solutions is celebrating Women's History Month by recognizing women across the organization, including several members of its executive team.

Women's History Month honors the contributions women have made throughout American history and highlights progress in leadership and representation across industries.

Women make up nearly 80% of the healthcare workforce, making representation in leadership more important than ever. However, across the healthcare workforce consulting and staffing industry, women remain underrepresented in executive roles.

Medical Solutions is helping to change that trend. The company's executive team includes women in key leadership roles, including CEO, CFO, Chief Nursing Officer, Chief Marketing Officer, Chief Client Officer, and Chief Recruitment Officer.

Beyond the executive team, women also hold numerous vice president, director, and management roles across the company, reflecting Medical Solutions' commitment to creating leadership opportunities and supporting teammates of all genders at every stage of their careers.

"As we celebrate Women's History Month, we're proud to recognize the women whose leadership, talent, and dedication help move our company forward," said Rebecca Rogers Tijerino, CEO of Medical Solutions. "We're committed to fostering an environment where all of our teammates are empowered to grow, lead, and make a meaningful impact."

At Medical Solutions, leaders say bringing together a range of perspectives helps strengthen how the organization approaches challenges and supports employees, clinicians, and clients.

"Women's History Month is a chance to celebrate the accomplishments of women and the progress organizations can make when diverse voices are part of leadership," said Denise Dettingmeijer, CFO of Medical Solutions. "We're proud to see women making an impact across our teams while continuing to build a leadership culture where diverse voices help shape the future of our company."

As Medical Solutions celebrates Women's History Month, the company recognizes the achievements and contributions of its female leaders and teammates, whose impact extends beyond the organization and across the healthcare industry.

