Medical Solutions CEO Rebecca Rogers Tijerino named to SIA's Staffing 100 North America list

OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Solutions, one of the nation's leading healthcare workforce partners, is proud to celebrate Rebecca Rogers Tijerino, Chief Executive Officer of Medical Solutions, who was named to the 2026 Staffing 100 North America list by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA).

Now in its 15th year, the annual list recognizes staffing leaders whose influence, innovation, and leadership are shaping the future of the workforce solutions industry. The list is an aggregation of 100 executives who have made significant contributions to the industry through business growth, strategic transformation, and market impact.

As CEO of Medical Solutions, Rogers Tijerino leads the company, which partners with hospitals and healthcare systems to address complex workforce challenges and support sustainable, high-quality patient care.

Under Rogers Tijerino's leadership, Medical Solutions has expanded its capabilities across managed services, contingent staffing, direct hire, and international staffing, helping healthcare organizations navigate evolving labor dynamics while maintaining access to highly qualified clinical talent. Her approach emphasizes collaboration, innovation, and long-term workforce sustainability.

With more than 25 years of executive leadership experience across global staffing and workforce organizations, she has played a key role in scaling operations, advancing technology-enabled workforce solutions, and strengthening Medical Solutions' position as a trusted healthcare workforce partner.

"Rebecca is a highly respected leader whose strategic vision and operational excellence continue to elevate both Medical Solutions and the broader healthcare staffing industry," said Linda Galipeau, Chair of Medical Solutions' Board of Directors. "Her ability to align people, technology, and partnerships around the evolving needs of healthcare systems has been instrumental in helping customers deliver exceptional patient care."

Staffing Industry Analysts will celebrate the 2026 Staffing 100 honorees during its Executive Forum North America, scheduled for March 23-26, 2026, at the JW Marriott Austin in Austin, Texas.

ABOUT MEDICAL SOLUTIONS

Medical Solutions is one of the nation's leading healthcare workforce partners, delivering workforce solutions, advisory services, technology, recruiting, and staffing. With expertise across managed services, internal resource pools, virtual health, workforce disruption, contingent staffing (including PRN, local, and travel), interim leadership, domestic and international direct hire, and dedicated managed staffing, Medical Solutions empowers healthcare systems to optimize labor costs, improve patient care, and prepare for future workforce needs. Learn more at www.medicalsolutions.com.

