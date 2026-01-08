Medical Solutions partners with the Ohio Hospital Association to support Ohio hospitals' workforce needs

OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From urban health systems to rural community hospitals, organizations across Ohio lead a vital mission in caring for their communities. As businesses statewide continue to navigate evolving workforce challenges, Medical Solutions, one of the nation's leading healthcare workforce partners, is proud to announce a new corporate partnership with the Ohio Hospital Association (OHA).

Through this partnership, Medical Solutions will collaborate with OHA and its member hospitals and health systems to support workforce stability, share industry insights, and help advance sustainable approaches to care delivery across Ohio.

"Ohio hospitals serve diverse communities with unique needs, and we're excited to collaborate with the Ohio Hospital Association to support their teams," said Jon Borton, Channel Partner at Medical Solutions. "As workforce pressures continue to impact healthcare nationwide, our workforce solutions are designed to help hospitals build flexibility, resilience, and long-term stability while maintaining high-quality patient care."

The Ohio Hospital Association represents 252 hospitals and 17 health systems throughout the state. As the united voice of Ohio's hospitals, the OHA leverages data and expertise to be the leader in forming health policy, to drive quality improvement initiatives, and to advocate for economic sustainability.

As a corporate partner, Medical Solutions will engage with hospital leaders through OHA programs, events, and networking opportunities. These interactions create opportunities to share expertise across managed services, internal resource pools, virtual health, contingent staffing and more, supporting hospitals as they strengthen their workforces and plan for future needs.

With more than 20 years of experience and a nationwide network of nearly 1 million ready-to-work clinicians, Medical Solutions partners with hospitals across the country to address workforce challenges through technology-enabled, data-driven strategies. With the addition of the Ohio Hospital Association, the company now works with 14 hospital associations nationwide. These partnerships help healthcare organizations manage labor costs, improve efficiency, and maintain a high standard of care for the patients and communities they serve.

"We look forward to working closely with Ohio hospitals to share ideas, strengthen teams, and support care delivery across the state," Borton added.

To learn more about Medical Solutions' workforce solutions or to connect with our team, visit medicalsolutions.com or follow Medical Solutions on LinkedIn.

Medical Solutions is one of the nation's leading healthcare workforce partners, delivering workforce solutions, advisory services, technology, recruiting, and staffing. With expertise across managed services, internal resource pools, virtual health, workforce disruption, contingent staffing (including PRN, local, and travel), interim leadership, domestic and international direct hire, and dedicated managed staffing, Medical Solutions empowers healthcare systems to optimize labor costs, improve patient care, and prepare for future workforce needs. Learn more at medicalsolutions.com.

