Medical Solutions continues to rank among nation's largest staffing firms

OMAHA, Neb., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Solutions has once again been named one of the largest staffing firms in the nation by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA), ranking No. 14 on the 2026 list. This annual report highlights 214 companies that each generated at least 100 million in U.S. staffing revenue in 2025.

In total, the firms featured generated $122.4 billion in U.S. staffing revenue, accounting for 69% of the market. While the overall industry experienced a contraction from its 2022 peak, the continued presence of Medical Solutions in the top 15 largest U.S. staffing firms reflects the company's consistent performance and growing impact in healthcare workforce solutions.

"Being included on this list is really a reflection of the people behind Medical Solutions — the clinicians who trust us with their careers, the healthcare organizations who trust us with their workforce needs, and the teams here who show up every day to support both," said Rebecca Rogers Tijerino, CEO of Medical Solutions. "Healthcare is deeply personal work, and we never lose sight of the fact that every placement represents a patient, a family, and a community depending on care."

Medical Solutions is one of the 49 firms in this year's report whose primary staffing segment is healthcare. These firms collectively make up 23% of the list, a testament to the continued demand for skilled healthcare professionals.

The 2026 list reflects broader trends in the staffing landscape. The number of firms meeting the 100 million threshold fell to 214, down from 224 in last year's report. Despite these shifts, Medical Solutions continues to maintain a leading position within the staffing and healthcare industries.

"It's gratifying to know that our purpose of connecting care is resonating in the marketplace," said Rogers Tijerino. "We're proud to do work that supports clinicians, strengthens healthcare teams, and helps make sure patients get the care they need."

View the full list here: https://www.staffingindustry.com/research/research-reports/americas/largest-staffing-firms-in-the-united-states-2026-update.

ABOUT MEDICAL SOLUTIONS

Medical Solutions is one of the nation's leading healthcare workforce partners, delivering workforce solutions, advisory services, technology, recruiting, and staffing. With expertise across managed services, internal resource pools, virtual health, workforce disruption, contingent staffing (including PRN, local, and travel), interim leadership, domestic and international direct hire, and dedicated managed staffing, Medical Solutions empowers healthcare systems to optimize labor costs, improve patient care, and prepare for future workforce needs. Learn more at www.medicalsolutions.com.

SOURCE Medical Solutions LLC