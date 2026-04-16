Medical Solutions donates $150,000 to support SeriousFun Children's Network summer camps

OMAHA, Neb., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Solutions, one of the nation's leading healthcare workforce partners, is proud to continue its longstanding support of SeriousFun Children's Network through a $150,000 donation to help fund summer camp nurses serving children with serious illnesses.

SeriousFun Children's Network offers free camps and programs worldwide, creating opportunities for children facing medical challenges to experience joy, friendship, and new adventures in a safe, supportive environment.

The donation was distributed directly to camps across the United States, with each receiving $16,000 to support their staffing needs. The funding helps ensure camps can provide the nursing care required for campers to safely participate in activities.

The support is part of Medical Solutions' ongoing efforts to give back to the communities it serves and to support healthcare professionals in volunteer and service opportunities. Camp nurses play a key role in helping children with serious illnesses take part in activities that may otherwise be inaccessible.

"Our support of SeriousFun is about removing barriers so every child can fully experience the joy of camp," said Rich Thompson, Chief Human Resources Officer at Medical Solutions. "By investing in nursing support, we're helping create safe environments where kids can focus on being kids."

Since 2015, Medical Solutions has partnered with SeriousFun to support access to critical nursing care at camps.

"Our purpose is to connect care," said Rebecca Rogers Tijerino, Chief Executive Officer of Medical Solutions. "Through our support of SeriousFun, we're helping ensure children and families are connected to the care they need so they can fully experience the moments that matter."

Medical Solutions invites nurses and supporters to learn more about SeriousFun and how to get involved here: https://www.medicalsolutions.com/serious-fun/.

ABOUT MEDICAL SOLUTIONS

Medical Solutions is one of the nation's leading healthcare workforce partners, delivering workforce solutions, advisory services, technology, recruiting, and staffing. With expertise across managed services, internal resource pools, virtual health, workforce disruption, contingent staffing (including PRN, local, and travel), interim leadership, domestic and international direct hire, and dedicated managed staffing, Medical Solutions empowers healthcare systems to optimize labor costs, improve patient care, and prepare for future workforce needs. Learn more at www.medicalsolutions.com.

SOURCE Medical Solutions LLC