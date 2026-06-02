Medical Solutions' Ryan Lamb named to SIA's 40 Under 40 list

OMAHA, Neb., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Solutions is proud to celebrate Ryan Lamb, Vice President of Enterprise Accounts, for being named to Staffing Industry Analysts' 2026 40 Under 40 list.

The annual list recognizes the achievements, ambition, and influence of professionals under the age of 40 who are helping shape the future of the staffing and workforce solutions industry. The list is not a ranking but rather a celebration of standout individuals driving progress across the field.

Lamb's career in healthcare workforce solutions spans more than a decade and has been driven by a passion for innovation, client partnership, and improving healthcare delivery. Inspired early on by his father's work helping hospitals transition from paper to electronic medical records, Lamb developed a strong belief that innovation and service must work hand in hand to create better outcomes.

"Healthcare is evolving quickly, and our role is to help clients navigate that change with smarter strategies, stronger partnerships, and technology-enabled solutions," said Lamb.

As Vice President of Enterprise Accounts at Medical Solutions, one of the nation's leading healthcare workforce solutions partners, Lamb oversees several of the organization's largest and most complex partnerships. In his role, he leads high-performing teams focused on delivering workforce solutions that support healthcare organizations across the country while driving operational growth and client success.

"Ryan's ability to combine strategic thinking, operational excellence, and innovation has made a tremendous impact on both our clients and our organization," said Karin Selfors, Chief Client Officer at Medical Solutions. "He's a forward-thinking leader who continuously challenges our industry to evolve while keeping service and partnership at the center of everything he does."

In addition to his leadership at Medical Solutions, Lamb is an active industry thought leader who has partnered with organizations including MIT and Advisory Board to lead discussions on healthcare policy, AI adoption, and employee engagement.

Lamb's leadership reflects Medical Solutions' purpose to connect care and support those who deliver it every day.

ABOUT MEDICAL SOLUTIONS

Medical Solutions is one of the nation's leading healthcare workforce partners, delivering workforce solutions, advisory services, technology, recruiting, and staffing. With expertise across managed services, internal resource pools, virtual health, workforce disruption, contingent staffing (including PRN, local, and travel), interim leadership, domestic and international direct hire, and dedicated managed staffing, Medical Solutions empowers healthcare systems to optimize labor costs, improve patient care, and prepare for future workforce needs. Learn more at www.medicalsolutions.com.

SOURCE Medical Solutions LLC